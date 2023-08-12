The beginning of the Norvell-Swinney Coaching Rivalry starts Week Four

With so much talk about expansions and teams leaving the conference, the ACC needs something more natural and organic to excite college football fans about the future of the ACC.

What’s a better solution than a coaching rivalry?

The ACC has not seen a noteworthy coaching rivalry since the era of the Bowden Bowl. However, the Jimbo Fisher-Dabo Swinney rivalry in the 2010s ended with a tied record of 4-4. Despite their rivalry, they maintained a respectful relationship, which is why it has been largely forgotten.

As Florida State returns to the national spotlight, a new rivalry between Swinney and Mike Norvell is emerging. This competition begins with recruiting, as Norvell has heavily relied on the transfer portal to revive the Noles, while Swinney prefers to recruit and develop players from within.

Why would this create another chapter in the Clemson-Florida State coaching rivalry? Simple, a Noles win on the backs of a bunch of transfers. It will take something else, too, the right question in the post-game.

Imagine it’s after Florida State’s two-touchdown win, and a reporter asks Dabo Swinney a question.

Swinney seems irritated about the loss.

“Dabo, will you start looking into the portal more after a game like this?”

The outcome of the situation depends on Dabo’s reaction. If Swinney criticizes the use of the portal, which he has in the past, the media will likely sensationalize the rivalry. With Florida State improving, a coaching rivalry is bound to arise.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire