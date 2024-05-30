After beginning May on the bench, Jose Siri is back, bashing the ball

ST. PETERSBURG — The crack of the bat was unmistakable. It sounded just like rebirth.

Even before the ball landed in the leftfield bleachers to tie the game with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Jose Siri dropped the bat and clapped his hands together three times. Then he looked in the Rays dugout and slapped his chest three more times.

It was the emotion of the moment, but also a reminder of the journey.

Four weeks ago, Siri was lost. Both literally and figuratively. He was hitting .176 with two home runs and was sent to the bench when Jonny DeLuca came off the injured list in early May. Siri sat for the series finale against the Brewers and the opener against the Mets. He sat for the first two games against the White Sox at Tropicana Field. In all, Siri was benched for nine of the next 20 games after playing in 29 of Tampa Bay’s first 30.

“You know, it’s a little difficult when those things happen. You put your head down,” Siri said via Rays communications director Elvis Martinez. “But it also helps you to refocus and keep doing the little things and keep working out. And the results show up like they did here.”

In the span of about 20 hours against Oakland, Siri robbed a home run in the top of the ninth of a tie game, got a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth of a 4-3 win, homered in the second inning of the next game and then homered again in the ninth inning on the way to a 6-5 win in 12 innings.

“He’s looking like the player we want him to be, that’s all I can say. And if he is that player, he is a force,” said Rays closer Pete Fairbanks, who pitched the ninth on Wednesday and the 10th on Thursday. “I hope everything continues on that trend, because that’s a pretty good tear the man is on right now.”

Pretty unlikely, too, considering the circumstances.

Siri has more home runs (3) and more RBIs (10) in his last 42 plate appearances than he did in the previous 112. One night after his game-saving ninth inning on Wednesday, Oakland play-by-play announcer Jenny Cavnar tried to humorously suggest he could not repeat the feat while referencing Apple’s digital assistant.

“Hey Siri, it’s not your night,” Cavnar said. “Feel like Mason Miller might have some payback in his back pocket for what Siri did to the A’s (Wednesday).”

One pitch later, Miller threw a 100 mph fastball that Siri knocked 407 feet over the fence. It was the first time in the StatCast era (since 2008) that a Rays player homered off a 100 mph pitch. It was also the first blown save of the season for Miller who came in with a 1.88 ERA.

Just like that, Siri may have reclaimed his semi-permanent spot in the Rays lineup. DeLuca, after a hot first week in his Tampa Bay debut, is now hitting .203.

Rays manager Kevin Cash suggested Siri’s absence from the lineup had as much to do with DeLuca and Josh Lowe getting healthy as it did Siri’s struggles, but it seems clear Siri took it personally a year after setting a career high with 25 home runs.

“I think he’s handled it incredibly well,” said Cash. “There was reason behind it. Jonny came up, he was doing good things. Richie (Palacios) was doing his thing. We were starting to get healthier, so the rotation (of outfielders) started a little bit.

“But there’s no doubt he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now. And watching his actions in centerfield where he’s getting good jumps, he’s getting after the ball, he’s made some game-saving plays. He’s one of those guys that makes really tough plays look easy so, you don’t appreciate it in the moment. But the next morning we hear, ‘Oh that was a 40% (chance of being caught). That was a 25% play.’ There’s a reason it’s a 25% play; he’s one of the few guys who can make it.”

There’s still a long way to go, and Siri still has a lot of catching-up to do. Even with his heroics against Oakland, Siri is hitting just .188 for the season.

The Rays remain one game under .500 with a big weekend series against the Orioles in Baltimore looming.

They aren’t back yet but, like Siri, they’re starting to trend in the right direction.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

