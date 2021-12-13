Fair point from Mr. Fisher here. It wasn’t too long ago that the Celtics were one of the most highly-promising young teams in the NBA. Since then, their development has stagnated and it has come to a point that there are now serious questions about this team’s core: “I think this is definitely the beginning of the end for the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown pairing,” Fisher continued. “I don’t know if that will get broken up this season. But I think sometime in the next 12-18 months we’re really going start to hear about to hear the conversations about the future of Boston with Jaylen Brown heading out the door.”

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

D’Angelo Russell on Jaylen Nowell:

“He was huge. Huge, huge, huge. I hope it doesn’t go unnoticed. Honestly, I hope a lot of people start paying attention to that name, start giving him so love. Hopefully a team, if it’s not us, takes advantage of that. He’s more than capable.” – 1:00 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The losing streak is over

Wolves 116, Blazers 111

Got @KyleTheige joining me on tonight’s show from Portland

– Ant + DLo + KAT do it together late, and in that order

– Vando + Pat Bev inspire (+ some Vando spacing!)

– Jaylen Nowell time

– Everything is different with DLo – 11:34 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Jaylen Nowell minutes help steady the Wolves in that battle of the benches with a strong stretch the end the third. Wolves lead 89-84 headed into an important fourth quarter for this team’s psyche. – 10:57 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

With Jaylen Brown set to return for the Celtics Monday night against the Bucks, a pretty clear pattern as to what happens without him.

With Jaylen on the floor…the Celtics’ defense (.988 points allowed/possession) would be the best in the NBA.

Without him, they’d rank 21st. pic.twitter.com/Lnn0daMhCb – 10:08 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Jaylen Brown is officially off the injury report for tomorrow night. – 5:02 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown will return to action against the Milwaukee Bucks: bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/12/12/jay… – 2:22 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

The Celtics’ starting lineup with Jaylen Brown: +19.6 per 100/possessions

The starting lineup with Dennis Schröder instead: -18.6

(Stats per Cleaning the Glass) – 2:09 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown will be back on Monday night and the #Celtics expect it to be for good this time: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 1:12 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown says part of his hamstring recovery is learning why it has been a persistent issue and working on different solutions, including how he runs and training his muscles differently to take pressure off the hamstring. – 1:04 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown thinks he came back too early last time. He wanted to come back on the road trip, but the medical staff pushed him to take more time off. – 12:49 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen: I think I came back a little too early because I was not myself and hamstrings are a little bit tricky – 12:47 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown: “I think I came back a little bit too early before since I was not myself.” – 12:47 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Jaylen Brown: “I feeling good. I feel like myself.” – 12:46 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown said he’s feeling like himself now. – 12:45 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown: “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling like myself.” – 12:45 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown: I’m feeling good, I’m feeling like myself when I started the season – 12:45 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Here’s some video of Jaylen Brown playing basketball against Payton Pritchard, in case you’re interested in that sort of thing: pic.twitter.com/pnYq5Ohkas – 12:39 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Per Ime Udoka: Jaylen Brown is available for Monday’s Bucks game. – 12:15 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s return from hamstring injury for second time: “We feel very confident he’s here to stay.” Says his minutes limit will be around 30 in his return. – 12:13 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will likely be kept around 30 minutes when he returns tomorrow. – 12:12 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown’s burst his back, feels good after workouts, and is not having any soreness afterwards – 12:08 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka of Jaylen Brown’s return to lineup: “It’s a huge piece of what we’ve been missing.” – 12:07 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown is available according to Ime Udoka. Looks like he will be back Monday against Bucks. – 12:06 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown is available tomorrow – 12:05 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jaylen Brown is out on the court as the Celtics finish practice, but they’re only shooting free throws right now. We should find out more about his status soon. – 12:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 111, BOS 90

McGee: 21 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Blk

Payne: 17 Pts, 5 Ast

Crowder: 16 Pts, 9 Reb

Cam Johnson: 16 Pts, 6 Reb

Tatum: 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 10-25 FG – 12:24 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Jayson Tatum’s night is over.

His bucket early in the 4th gives him 178 4th quarter points, matching DeMar DeRozan for the NBA lead. – 12:13 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 84, BOS 69

McGee: 15 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Blk

Payne: 11 Pts, 4 Ast

Bridges: 14 Pts, 5-8 FG

Tatum: 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 9-22 FG – 11:56 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Suns have only scored 7 points in the last 7:25.

The good news..C’s are holding the #5 offense, and the #2 shooting team in the NBA to 39.7% from the floor.

The other news..64-48, Phoenix mid-3rd.

Boston 35.7% from the floor, and 2-17 from 3.

Tatum/Schroder 14-30

Others: 6-26 – 11:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Celtics closed half on 6-0 spurt to close gap to 57-39 at half.

#Suns: McGee 11, Shamet, Bridges 10 each, Jalen Smith, Jae Crowder 7 each. Team: 15 bench pts.

#Celtics: Tatum 15 (3 in 2nd), Schroder 11. Team 7 bench pts.

4 lead changes. 2 ties.

Biggest lead: PHX 24. BOS 5. – 11:15 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 57, BOS 39

McGee: 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Blk

Smith: 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 3-6 FG

Shamet: 10 Pts, 4-8 FG

Tatum: 15 Pts, 6-13 FG – 11:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Celtics look like a team that’s wrapping up a five-game road trip cross country.

Missing shots. Little energy.

Now #Suns are contributing to that, but Boston needs either Tatum to catch complete fire to get them going or #Suns to go completely cold.

Down 57-35 late in half. – 11:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Wainright came in for Smith, who played four minutes.

#Suns up 25-24 at end of 1st.

Eight different #Suns have scored as Payne has team-high five.

Tatum has half of #Celtics points on 5-of-9 FGs.

Rest of team: 5-of-11.

Boston 1-of-3 from 3 (Tatum 1-2, Horford 0-1). – 10:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 25, BOS 24

McGee: 4 Pts, 6 Reb

Payne: 5 Pts

Crowder: 4 Pts

Tatum: 12 Pts, 5-9 FG – 10:39 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Jayson Tatum has 12 points on 5-of-7 FG in his first six minutes. – 10:25 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jayson Tatum doing it all to start this game, including getting away with double dribbles. 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. – 10:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns down one as Tatum has 12 points (5-of-7 FGs) in leading #Celtics to 16-15 lead.

Timeout Phoenix with 6:02 left in 1st. – 10:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

JaVale McGee’s looking a little winded, and Jalen Smith is at the scorer’s table getting ready to check in. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has 12 of the Celtics’ first 16 points – 10:24 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Jayson Tatum. Cooking. – 10:24 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jayson Tatum up to 12 points over the first six minutes. I guess he heard Ime Udoka’s calls for faster starts loud and clear. – 10:24 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

That Tatum is pretty good.

Has 8 on 3-of-3 shooting.

#Suns up 11-8. – 10:19 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Suns – Footprint Center – December 10, 2021 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Schroder, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Phoenix – Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Javale McGee

OUT: Boston: Richardson, Brown Phoenix: Booker, Ayton, Saric, Nader, Kaminsky pic.twitter.com/ZAVkkO94C9 – 9:32 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“We got to be tougher & take care of the ball. I think in a lot of areas, we beat ourselves, especially in that area.”

Jayson Tatum finds himself back in a familiar place where he is carrying the offense, but going through lapses when he drops the ball. https://t.co/dnGm4wuqpO pic.twitter.com/uP9HAWk7mr – 2:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Confident.

Size.

Takes tough shots.

All part of Jayson Tatum’s game that makes him a tough matchup even for Mikal Bridges. #Suns pic.twitter.com/QZTIRxECIA – 2:14 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

This from NBA spokesman Michael Bass on status of commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum who were in attendance at Masai Ujiri’s Giants of Africa event on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/MhHSARx6cu – 10:19 AM

Simmons was one of several defensively minded wing players who Lillard has expressed interest in playing with since the 2020 offseason, along with Jaylen Brown and Aaron Gordon, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / December 7, 2021

“I just walked up to Jaylen and said, ‘your name is all over the place as you know. Obviously, from our standpoint, you’re a Celtic and obviously a guy that we think exceptionally high of. Nothing doing,’” Stevens said of his conversation with Brown on the speculation. “I just wanted to make sure that he has that peace of mind.” -via Celtics Blog / November 13, 2021

Multiple league sources were adamant to MassLive.com that the Celtics have no interest in moving the All-Star Brown in the interim, particularly with him under team control for two more seasons at a below-market deal. 76ers general manager Daryl Morey has always aimed high in trade negotiations throughout his career but this is posturing will likely go nowhere given what’s happened to Simmons’ trade value over the past several months in the midst of his holdout. -via Booth Newspapers / November 10, 2021