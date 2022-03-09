Beginning with Draymond Green, Warriors reinforcements are coming

Draymond and other reinforcements soon to join Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green expects to return to the Warriors next Monday, and he might not be the only one rejoining the team.

Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman also could return next week – certainly before the end of the homestand that begins Saturday and runs through March 20.

Wiseman is in the final stage of his recovery from knee surgery last April and a clean-up procedure in December. He will join the G League Santa Cruz Warriors for games on Thursday in Stockton and Sunday at Chase Center, which means the NBA won’t be far behind.

“He’s been scrimmaging with the team the last few weeks, and the next logical step is live-action in the G League,” coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday, before tipoff against the Clippers at Chase Center. “I don’t know of any other option, other than to put him in our games. We feel like it makes a lot more sense for him to get some action and play a lot, get a lot of rhythm and conditioning before he plays for us.”

While Wiseman is the only member of the team yet to appear in a game this season, Iguodala has played fewer games than anybody not named Klay Thompson, who missed the first 12 weeks.

The 38-year-old veteran, who has missed 39 games and last played on Feb. 7, is a few days away from a return as his back tightness has faded.

“Draymond and Andre are both doing well, and James is doing well,” Kerr said. “That’s three of our most athletic players. In Draymond’s case, our most important defensive player. In Andre’s case, one of our best overall players. Both Draymond and Andre will be able to handle some of the point forward duties that Steph (Curry) is accustomed to them handling, and he can play off the ball, and we can get back to playing our usual style. I’m looking forward to it.

"But we can’t just sit here and think that’s going to solve everything. We’ve got a lot of things to clean up, and that’s what we’re working on now.”

In addition to the aforementioned players, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. were out of the lineup Tuesday. Kerr indicated that neither is expected to be out for an extended period.

Assuming no new injuries crop up in the coming days, there is an excellent chance that next week the Warriors will be whole for the first time this season.

Which would give them the final month of the regular season to come together and begin peaking before the playoffs begin on April 16.