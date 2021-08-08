Beeson tops list of potential fall success stories

Aug. 8—With the beginning of each new season, questions are always plentiful. Fans wonder which teams will perform up to expectations and which will surprise. They wait to see which individuals will succeed and bring home championships or advance through the postseason tournament.

Last fall brought a state championship, multiple sectional titles and many strong individual accomplishments. With many of those competitors back this fall, we could see a repeat this season and much more.

Here is a look at five of the top storylines to watch this fall:

MACY BEESON

As a sophomore, Lapel's Macy Beeson brought home the state girls golf championship in 2020 and is looking to become the first repeat winner since 2012 when Kelly Grassel of Chesterton won back-to-back titles.

In the 48 years of the IHSAA girls golf tournament, there have been six repeat winners and eight players who have won multiple titles. Beeson is not the only recent underclassman to attempt to defend her championship as only two of the last seven winners have been seniors. As Beeson was closing out the 2020 tournament on top, 2019 champion Faith Johnson of Evansville North was finishing in a tie for 25th place.

It is also important to note 14 of the top 20 finishers will be back this year, making for a potentially highly competitive field.

But given Beeson's mental toughness, her work ethic and her first two 18-hole scores this fall, there's no reason to believe she can't pull off the first IHSAA repeat in a decade.

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SUCCESS FACTOR

No, there were no area teams who changed classes because of the IHSAA tournament success factor. But the movement of two Delaware County teams will have a direct impact on area Class 2A and 1A teams when sectional time rolls around.

Class 2A runner-up Wapahani and 1A semifinalist Cowan both moved up a class this season, which provides no guarantees for area teams, but certainly there will be opportunities.

With the Raiders off to Class 3A this year, Cowan replaces Wapahani in 2A Sectional 40, to be held this fall at Alexandria. While it was almost a foregone conclusion Wapahani would win that sectional in the past, the Tigers, Lapel and Frankton are area teams that have had recent successful runs and could benefit from the move. The Blackhawks are no pushover and graduated just four seniors from last year's final four team, but all were huge contributors.

Of course, the ripple effect could also be important to defending Sectional 39 champion Madison-Grant. The Argylls — who nearly upset Wapahani during the regular season — return the vast majority of a talented team that fell to the Raiders in the regional final a year ago.

And what does that mean for Sectional 55 host Daleville at the 1A level? No team was moved into the sectional to replace Cowan, so the biggest obstacle for an experienced and improving Broncos team would be Wes-Del. Daleville and the Warriors split their two meetings last season.

FOOTBALL BREAKTHROUGH

Area football teams are going through a bit of a dry spell. Lapel won the last area sectional title (2018), and it has been a bit longer for Shenandoah (2014) and Pendleton Heights (2011). And it has been an even longer wait to see a regional champion, as Elwood in 1987 was the last to do so.

Could this year be different?

The Bulldogs are now a program that keeps churning out talent each year to replace those who graduate and can be penciled in for seven regular-season wins each season. Eastbrook is not the defending sectional champion but is the perennial favorite in a bracket that also includes Eastern and last year's winner, Tipton. Lapel has enough pieces back that Tim Miller's bunch has to be considered among the favorites to contend.

The Raiders also find themselves in a tough sectional grouping with the likes of Centerville, Eastern Hancock, Heritage Christian and Scecina. Shenandoah seems to always find a way to win six games during the regular season and, with a new coach and an alteration to the offense, could contend in a very deep sectional.

Pendleton Heights seems like a team on the brink. The Arabians advanced to the sectional title game once again last year but fell short against rival Mount Vernon. With plenty of depth and talent returning at many key positions, this could be the year Jed Richman and company finally break through and move on.

DYNASTIES

Consistently successful is one thing, but the recent dominance from both Lapel boys tennis and the Liberty Christian soccer team is something different.

Coach Justin Coomer, despite yearly graduations of talented players, has led the Bulldogs to eight consecutive sectional titles and seven straight Madison County championships. Most of last year's team is back and, barring injury, Lapel should be strongly favored to continue both streaks.

The Lions are looking for their fourth sectional title in five years. While area player of the year and leading scorer Josh Cabello has graduated, D.J. Callahan and Liberty Christian return enough strong offensive and defensive players the Lions will be favored to make a third straight trip to regional.

CROSS COUNTRY

Of all the fall sports, the one with the deepest pool of talent may be cross country. Of 30 All-THB Sports performers last fall, 21 are back — including all 15 of the girls runners.

The Madison County races should be exciting with contenders like Avry Carpenter, Jayden Reese, Hunter Smith and defending champion Noah Price returning on the boys side and the last three champions for the girls — Laney Ricker (twice) and Katie Jones of Pendleton Heights — back for one more run.

The Arabians girls should move on to another semistate and could be joined by many other area runners, including Caitlin Cole of Frankton, Hannah Combs of Lapel, Hope Edwards of Shenandoah, Olivia Covert of Daleville and Lilly Thomas of Alexandria, who just missed advancing last year.

Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.