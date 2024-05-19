Bees confirm three summer departures

[Getty Images]

Shandon Baptiste, Saman Ghoddos and Charlie Goode will leave Brentford this summer at the end of their contracts.

Midfielder Baptiste signed from Oxford United in January 2020 - when the Bees were in the Championship - and has since made 78 appearances for the club.

Fellow midfielder Ghoddos rejoined on a one-year contract last summer and also leaves having played 107 times over his two stints.

Goode, who has spent the second half of this season at Wigan Athletic on loan, departs after four years at Brentford.