Beerschot try to ward off Nürnberg and QPR with renewed contract offer for star player

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Beerschot have offered Thibaud Verlinden a new contract in an attempt to keep him at the club. The winger, who was voted as the best player in the Challenger Pro League last season, has been of interest to a number of sides, including Nürnberg and QPR. Beerschot have offered Verlinden a three-year deal and a much higher salary to keep him at the club for their Pro League campaign next season.

Nürnberg’s original offer of around €1m was quickly rejected by the Belgian side. Last season the former Stoke City winger played 28 games in the Belgian second tier, scoring five goals and grabbing 10 assists. His current contract with the club runs out in 2025, having signed back in the summer of 2022 on a free from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda.

Beerschot have recently been boosted by the news that United World, who also own Sheffield United, will fund the clubs 2024/2025 Pro League campaign following promotion.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson