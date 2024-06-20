Beerschot pick up central defender from FC Volendam

Beerschot have announced their first signing ahead of the 2024/2025 Pro League season. The newly promoted side have brought in central defender Brian Plat from FC Volendam. The 24-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the side which includes the option for an extra season. The defenders contract in the Netherlands had expired and Beerschot were more than willing to bring him in on a free.

Plat came through the youth system at Volendam and broke into the first team during the 2020/2021 season, making 26 appearances and scoring once. He was part of the side that won promotion during the 2021/2022 campaign and played 29 games in the Eredivisie the following season. The side were relegated during the 2023/2024 campaign, with Plat playing in 27 of their matches. Overall, he leaves the side having made 112 appearances and scoring one goal for the senior team.

According to the clubs head coach Dirk Kuyt, Plat received interest from several other clubs but chose to join Beerschot and move to Belgium.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson