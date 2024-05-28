Beerschot eyeing defensive reinforcements ahead of Pro League campaign

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Beerschot are looking to add some Pro League experience to their defensive options for the 2024/2025 season. The newly promoted side are interested in Charleroi defender Jules van Cleemput. The 27-year-old, who can play as a central defender or as a full-back, is set to be a free agent in the summer.

Van Cleemput has been severely hampered by injuries over the past few seasons. The former Mechelen defender, who cost Charleroi around €1m back in 2020, has only made nine Pro League appearances this past season. Van Cleemput, if he did move to Beerschot, would be returning to the side having come through the youth system of the club. He never made an appearance for the senior team having moved on to Mechelen. After over 50 appearances for Mechelen he moved on, but in the past three seasons injuries have limited him to just 59 appearances for Charleroi.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson