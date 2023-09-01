Is beer sold at college football games? Here's where you can buy it during the 2023 season

There is no atmosphere in U.S. sports like college football, and in recent years, more and more schools have allowed fans to enjoy the hype with a beer in hand.

More than 10 years ago, it was rare to find alcohol being sold at a college football stadium, and those that did weren't Power 5 schools or only allowed alcohol to be sold in premium seating areas or suites – not allowing fans with regular tickets to get their hands on a cold one because rules were in place that prohibited general sales. There were also cases of some schools in the early 2000s selling beer stadium-wide but then reversing that policy.

In recent years, however, the NCAA and conferences have loosened rules and have allowed universities to sell alcohol, and several athletic departments have since made the jump to allow anyone in attendance to buy a drink. Now, there are only a handful of college football stadiums that don't serve alcohol, and one state where you won't find it at any FBS game.

Here is what to know about buying beer at college football games for the 2023 season:

Where is beer sold at college football games in 2023?

Of the 133 FBS schools in 2023, 117 (88%) will sell alcohol this upcoming season. Three schools − Kentucky, Michigan State and Western Michigan − will be selling alcohol for the first time this season.

College football has seen a boom in alcohol sales in recent years, with the biggest jump occurring in 2019. Since the 2019 football season, 56 FBS schools have started selling alcohol. This applies to when alcohol was made available stadium-wide and not just in premium locations. Here are the schools that will sell alcohol throughout their stadiums this season in alphabetical order:

What schools don't sell beer at college football games in 2023?

There are 16 schools that do not sell alcohol, including the two-time defending national champions. Georgia is one of the schools that sells alcohol in premium seating locations but not to general attendees at Sanford Stadium.

The University of Michigan is also surprisingly on this list. This is the first year that all public universities in the state are allowed to sell alcohol at football games after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill in July allowing alcohol sales at the state's 15 public universities' football, hockey and basketball games. While Michigan State has announced plans to sell alcohol in 2023, the Wolverines have yet to decide to sell booze in the "Big House."

Then there's the state of Utah; no FBS teams in the Beehive State can sell alcohol in football stadiums, as the state has some of the most strict liquor laws in this country. Here are the schools that will not sell alcohol for the 2023 season:

Army

Auburn

BYU

Clemson

Georgia

Iowa State

Liberty

Michigan

Nebraska

Northwestern

Notre Dame

Stanford

Utah

Utah State

Washington State

Wisconsin

