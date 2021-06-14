Massive Beer Snake At Chicago Cubs Game Slithers Into Fans' Hearts

Ron Dicker
·General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
·1 min read
Nearly extinct during the pandemic, the beer snake reappeared at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sunday. It was a sight to behold. The connection of empty beer cups serpentined through many rows of fans.

ESPN called it “incredible.”

The Chicago faithful had plenty to toast. The Cubs went on to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals for their fifth straight victory, 2-0. They reside in first place in the National League’s Central Division, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wrigley Field began permitting full attendance on Friday. The Cubs, however, have yet to reach an inoculation rate that would allow loosened protocols for players and staff.

