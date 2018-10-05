Beer for all: Fan buys for entire section after George Springer's home run

Cassandra Negley
Welcome the man of the (fan) game.

A Houston Astros fan watching Game 1 of the American League Division Series from the left field stands at Minute Maid Park says a fellow fan followed up on a promise that surely put him back hundreds of dollars.

Eddie Flores, 42, said he’d buy everyone in the section a beer if George Springer hit a home run, and if you know anything about the Astros, you know what happened next.


Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP, took a full-count pitch to left field to start the fifth inning and make it a 3-0 lead against the Cleveland Indians. Last year’s league MVP Jose Altuve hit one to left in the next at-bat.

George Springer’s home run built the Astros lead and earned a section free beer thanks to one fan. (Getty Images)
Flores immediately got a beer vendor to his section of the Crawford Boxes, according to the Houston Chronicle, and bought more than $300 worth of beer. The vendor only had so much beer to give so everyone in rows one through nine got a free drink on Flores.

“I just love my team, man,” Flores told the Chronicle. “I knew Springer was going to hit one, and I wanted everyone to know it. I called it.”


The official Houston Astros account replied to the original account with a simple “amazing” while another Twitter user made a relevant comparison.


There are no party fouls in Houston, just friendly folks day drinking in the postseason. And he may not have even meant everyone gets a beer, ya know?


Cheers to Flores, whose new friends will be clamoring to be in his section the rest of the postseason. Maybe not wearing a real cape is a good thing.

