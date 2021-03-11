Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

  • Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) is swarmed by teammates after sinking the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia Won the game 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    1/9

    Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

    Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) is swarmed by teammates after sinking the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia Won the game 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) battles for a rebound with Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    2/9

    Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

    Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) battles for a rebound with Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) battles for a rebound with Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    3/9

    Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

    Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) battles for a rebound with Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) and Virginia guard Trey Murphy III (25) celebrate a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    4/9

    Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

    Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) and Virginia guard Trey Murphy III (25) celebrate a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) goes up for a basket as Syracuse forward Robert Braswell (20) gets tangled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    5/9

    Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

    Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) goes up for a basket as Syracuse forward Robert Braswell (20) gets tangled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Syracuse forward Robert Braswell (20) dunks over Virginia guard Tomas Woldetensae (53) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    6/9

    Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

    Syracuse forward Robert Braswell (20) dunks over Virginia guard Tomas Woldetensae (53) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim talks with Syracuse forward Alan Griffin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    7/9

    Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

    Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim talks with Syracuse forward Alan Griffin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Virginia head coach Tony Bennett watches play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    8/9

    Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

    Virginia head coach Tony Bennett watches play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) along with teammate guard Trey Murphy III (25) fight for a rebound with Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    9/9

    Beekman's 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

    Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) along with teammate guard Trey Murphy III (25) fight for a rebound with Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) is swarmed by teammates after sinking the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. Virginia Won the game 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) battles for a rebound with Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) battles for a rebound with Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) and Virginia guard Trey Murphy III (25) celebrate a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) goes up for a basket as Syracuse forward Robert Braswell (20) gets tangled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Syracuse forward Robert Braswell (20) dunks over Virginia guard Tomas Woldetensae (53) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim talks with Syracuse forward Alan Griffin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett watches play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) along with teammate guard Trey Murphy III (25) fight for a rebound with Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer as time expired to help No. 16 Virginia edge Syracuse 72-69 in Thursday's quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Beekman hadn't hit a shot all day but buried a 3 from the right wing off a feed from Kihei Clark as the horn sounded. That sent Beekman sprinting immediately towards the other end of the court with his teammates pursuing him at full speed before finally gathering with him near the far baseline to celebrate.

That shot helped the top-seeded Cavaliers (18-6) grind out a win after trailing by 11 in the first half while struggling to slow Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim.

Sam Hauser scored 21 points to lead Virginia, which made 4 of 5 3s to close the game in the final 5 1/2 minutes.

Boeheim finished with a career-high 31 points for the eighth-seeded Orange (16-9), a day after he scored 27 points in Syracuse's tournament opener. He nearly lifted the Orange to another win to help their NCAA Tournament chances, scoring 11 of Syracuse's last 13 points.

After Beekman's shot fell, Boeheim stood near midcourt, hands on his knees in disbelief, while teammate Quincy Guerrier squatted down a few feet away.

BIG PICTURE:

Syracuse: The Orange entered the week near the cut line in most NCAA projections, though a win against fellow bubble team North Carolina State on Wednesday helped that case. Afterward, Boeheim said he thought the Orange ''did what we needed to do this year'' but with a wait-and-see caveat. Winning this one likely would have eliminated all doubt on that front.

Virginia: The Cavaliers had won the regular-season race by beating Louisville after No. 15 Florida State lost at Notre Dame on the final day of the schedule. That gave the Cavaliers the No. 1 seed for the fifth time in eight seasons as they pursued a third tournament title under Tony Bennett. Hauser was big in this one and Trey Murphy III (15 points) had a couple of big 3s late, though Beekman was the hero on this day.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange await their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Sunday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers advanced to Friday's semifinals to face the Miami-Georgia Tech winner.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia's Reece Beekman drains buzzer-beating three to cap comeback vs. Syracuse

    The freshman's buzzer-beater knocked out Syracuse and sent Virginia to the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

  • It’s not difficult to create cap space

    The salary cap officially will drop by $15.7 million, in comparison to last year. By next Wednesday, all teams must be in compliance with the 2021 cap limit of $182.5 million. Several teams will be scrambling to get out of the red. Others that are in the black will be trying to create even more [more]

  • NU's season ends in second-half collapse vs. Penn State

    Nebraska saw a 15-point lead erased in a 72-66 loss to Penn State in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

  • Saints will release Janoris Jenkins

    The Saints’ push to get under the salary cap will continue with the departure of cornerback Janoris Jenkins. According to multiple reports, the Saints will release Jenkins. The move comes a day after word of their plans to release wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander came to light. Jenkins was set to make [more]

  • Duke’s out, again, and COVID is still the top seed at the ACC basketball tournament

    A year after Duke shut down the ACC tournament, things will go on without the Blue Devils in Greensboro.

  • Syracuse helps NCAA case with win over NC State in ACCs

    Jim Boeheim figures his Syracuse team has done enough to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Orange beat North Carolina State on Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, a matchup of the league’s two teams facing bubble uncertainty. Syracuse entered Wednesday at No. 49 in NET and just outside the 68-team field in BracketMatrix.com’s average of 139 mock brackets, with the Orange appearing on 36.

  • Chiefs release Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz

    The Chiefs played Super Bowl LV without starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Now they’ll be proceeding without both players this offseason. Kansas City has released both Fisher and Schwartz, the team announced Thursday morning. Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2013 draft, tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship Game victory [more]

  • Maryland beats Michigan State 68-57 in Big Ten tournament

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Eric Ayala scored 21 points, Aaron Wiggins added 19 and Maryland dominated Michigan State in the second half to take a 68-57 win in a first-round Big Ten tournament game on Thursday. The eighth-seeded Terrapins (16-12) gave their NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost but now face top-seeded and No. 4 ranked Michigan in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Wolverines won both regular-season matchups by a combined 35 points.

  • NBA trade deadline 2021: Kings rumors, top trade targets

    Here's everything you need to know about the Kings' plans ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

  • Georgetown upsets Big East top seed Villanova 72-71 at MSG

    Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from the line for Georgetown, and the Hoyas upset No. 14 Villanova 72-71 on Thursday to reach the Big East Tournament semifinals. The eighth-seeded Hoyas (11-12) will play the winner of St. John's-Seton Hall on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown is in the conference semifinals for the first time since 2015.

  • 49ers nearly $25M under NFL's salary cap as free agency period begins

    The NFL open-negotiating period begins on Monday with the 49ers ranking 10th in salary-cap space.

  • Newly-released WR John Brown wants to play for the Colts

    Smokey Brown wants to join Indy.

  • Michigan State basketball drilled by Maryland, 68-57, in Big Ten tournament

    Michigan State basketball opened an early double-digit lead, then Spartans were dominated by Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • Laporta elected FC Barcelona's president, sends message to Messi

    Barcelona members elected Joan Laporta as club president on Sunday, turning to the man who oversaw one of their most successful periods to lead them out of an institutional and financial crisis. Laporta, who was Barca president between 2003 and 2010, won a resounding 54.28% of total votes, while Victor Font came second with 29.99% and Toni Freixa was third with 8.58%. Laporta, 58, succeeds Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned as president in October to avoid facing a vote of no confidence from members who turned on him after Lionel Messi tried to leave the club last August and the team were beaten 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • David Culley suggests Texans may be willing to trade Deshaun Watson

    Officially, the Texans’ stance toward disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson is that they’re keeping him, not trading him. But that stance is starting to soften. That’s the word from Jim Trotter of NFL Media, who interviewed Texans head coach David Culley for a podcast that will be posted later today. Trotter wrote on Twitter that based [more]

  • Block aid: Chiefs release starting OTs, save $18M

    Starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz were released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. The move will save the Chiefs more than $18 million against the 2021 salary cap, including the $12 million recaptured by releasing Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in 2013. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for both Eric and Mitchell," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement.