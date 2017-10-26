Beede makes Arizona Fall League debut, Giants prospects continue to struggle

For the first time since July 19, Tyler Beede was back on the hill in a real game. That and more on Giants prospects in the Arizona Fall League.

Giants top pitching prospect Tyler Beede took a step in the right direction on Wednesday, despite what the box score says.

Beede made his Arizona Fall League debut for the Scottsdale Scorpions, pitching in a real game for the first time since July 19. The results weren't pretty, but health is both Beede and the Giants' main concern for the 24-year-old after his season was cut short due to a groin injury.

In two innings, Beede allowed five earned runs in the Scorpions' 8-2 loss against the Salt River Rafters. The Rafters only notched four hits as Beede's problems came from losing his command. He walked three batters and only 19 of his 40 pitches were strikes.

Most importantly, Beede was back in action. Former Astros and Mariners pro scout Bernie Pleskoff was on hand and clocked Beede at 89-93 miles per hour with his fastball and also noted a tight zone from the home plate umpire.

"That will be my big goal for the Fall League," Beede said at the end of August on his health. "Obviously the concern with this is re-injury. I'm not going to focus on it when I go out there and pitch."

Giants prospect Joan Gregorio came out of the bullpen to relieve Beede and it didn't get much better for San Francisco's young arms.

Gregorio lasted 1 1/3 innings and saw three runs come across the plate. His AFL ERA is up to 10.50 over six innings pitched.

The third Giants pitching prospect to toe the rubber Wednesday fared much better. Tyler Cyr, who recorded 18 saves in Double-A with a 2.19 ERA this season, pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Catching the young Giants trio was San Francisco farmhand Aramis Garcia. Of the Giants' three hitters in the AFL, Garcia is putting up the best numbers at the plate. He went 1-for-4 against Salt River and is now batting .318 in five games.

Highly touted center fielder Steven Duggar led off and went hitless in three at-bats, dropping his batting average to .219 in nine games. Duggar is showing a knack for getting on base though, drawing two more walks and has stolen three bases.

Chris Shaw, the Giants prospect with the most eyes on him in the desert, stayed on the bench as he has been more and more often. In five games, Shaw is batting .158 (5-for-19) and has a .431 OPS.