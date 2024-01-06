Beede’s Breakdown: How shorthanded Magic overcame Nuggets behind Banchero’s 1st triple-double

If the Magic weren’t supposed to win Friday’s game against the defending NBA champion Nuggets, the underdog narrative didn’t bother Orlando.

Behind Paolo Banchero‘s first career triple-double (32 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds in 41 minutes), the Magic overcame a laundry list of injuries to record their first road win, 122-120, at Denver since December 2015.

Orlando (20-15) ended its four-game road trip on the west coast by snapping a three-game losing streak and clinching the regular season series over the Nuggets (25-12) with the victory. The Magic also won the first meeting in November.

Jamahl Mosley’s squad returns to Orlando when it hosts the Hawks at Kia Center on Sunday (Bally Sports Florida, 6).

Shorthanded at Denver

Orlando entered with only nine players available against the Nuggets. For reference, NBA teams need to have at least eight active players suit up for all regular season games.

The Magic were shorthanded due to various injuries and illness designations.

Guards Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis) and Gary Harris (right calf strain), forwards Joe Ingles (left ankle sprain) and Jonathan Isaac (right hamstring strain) and centers Wendell Carter Jr. (right knee tendinitis) and Goga Bitadze (illness) were all ruled out.

In addition, rookie Jett Howard remained on assignment in the G League with Osceola while Kevon Harris (two-way) was not available.

Starting 5

Mosley’s starting lineup included rookie Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Chuma Okeke, Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner against the Nuggets.

Banchero recorded his fifth straight game with 20 or more points by scoring at all three levels. His triple double was the 35th in team history and first since Nikola Vučević on Feb. 19, 2021 vs. Golden State.

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year had help on both ends, too.

Suggs sunk 7 three-pointers to total 27 points as he recorded career highs in both offensive areas. Not only did he provide scoring from the perimeter but he defended at a high level against Denver’s Jamal Murray down the stretch.

In his first start this year, Moe Wagner hit a pair of triples to finish with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Although the regular reserve picked up four fouls by the end of the third quarter, he was able to record his first double-double of the season.

Okeke saw 29 minutes of action and grabbed 7 rebounds to go with 3 points on 1 of 3 shooting from beyond the arc.

Second Unit

The Magic only had four players available off the bench: Cole Anthony, Caleb Houstan, Admiral Schofield and Trevelin Queen.

Queen and Schofield make up two-thirds of Orlando’s players on two-way contracts. Harris, who was out against the Nuggets, is the Magic’s third.

Anthony (23 points) led the limited reserves in scoring with 3 triples while filling in for Black most of the night. He added added 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Houstan totaled 5 points in the first quarter he sinking his first long-range basket. He totaled 8 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

Queen helped as a playmaker by doing a little bit of everything with 5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block in 31 minutes.

In just nine minutes of action, Scofield (5 points) went 2 of 3 from the floor with an assist and rebound.

Rookie Watch

Black only played five minutes in the first quarter before exiting the game.

The rookie guard was battling a sickness throughout the day but was deemed available before tip-off. That didn’t last long for Black, who clearly looked far from himself on the court.

Orlando ruled him out at halftime due to an illness. That left the Magic with only eight available players after the break.

Improved 3-point Shooting

Friday’s win marked the third game in a row where Orlando shot 38% or better from beyond the arc.

The Magic shot 38.9% at Golden State, 56.8% at Sacramento (franchise-record 25 made 3s) and 47.2% at Denver.

Although Orlando lost two of those three road games, the success from 3-point range is noteworthy for a team that’s not know for its shooting.

The Magic shot a league-worst 30.3% from 3-point range in December.

It helped on Friday that Suggs recorded his second straight game with at least six 3-pointers.

Missed Opportunities

Although it took a herculean effort to defeat the Nuggets on the road, the final score likely didn’t need to be as close as it was.

That’s because in a two-point win, the Magic missed 11 free throws (23 of 34). Denver was much more efficient (15 of 19) from the charity stripe.

Still, Banchero hit perhaps the most important free throws of the evening when he made a go-ahead pair to put the Magic in front 122-120 with 9.7 seconds left.

