Beede’s breakdown: How Magic fell short to Lakers despite 2nd-chance scoring

The Magic dropped their first game of the season in a down-to-wire loss against the Lakers on Tuesday night in Los Angeles despite battling back-and-forth with a playoff-caliber squad.

Orlando led by as many as eight points in the third quarter but veterans D’Angelo Russell (28 points), Anthony Davis (26) and LeBron James (19) were too much for Jamahl Mosley’s young team.

The 106-103 road loss was Orlando’s seventh straight to the Lakers.

The Magic have a quick turnaround on the road and play the second of a back-to-back Tuesday against the Clippers before traveling to face the Jazz in Utah on Thursday.

Starting 5

Mosley stuck with the same starting lineup — Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. — for the third straight game.

The first group struggled to hit shots early, making just 39% from the field in the first quarter, and that trend continued throughout the night.

It didn’t help that Banchero and Carter each picked up three fouls in the first quarter.

Although he scored seven points in the third, Banchero scored nine total on 4 of 14 shooting. Wagner wasn’t much better (5 of 17) with 16 points.

Suggs, who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, showed off his defensive prowess by jamming multiple Lakers and disrupting what Los Angeles wanted to do offensively. He added 15 points.

It took 67 shots (36% shooting) but four Magic starters finished in double digits.

Second unit

As the starters struggled to find their shot early, Gary Harris rescued the Magic in the second quarter by sinking 4 of 4 attempts from beyond the arc.

Harris was joined by Cole Anthony, Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac, Moe Wagner off the bench.

Anthony scored 12 points with 2 assists and 3 steals in 21 minutes while helping Harris on offense.

Isaac only played six minutes in the first half but eventually returned to total 11. He grabbed 3 rebounds and 3 points while at times being asked to defend James.

Between Harris’ hot shooting early and Anthony’s shot creation, the Magic’s bench outscored the Lakers’ 39-18.

The Magic, however, were unable to get Harris the ball much after his shooting spree in the second quarter.

After his fourth 3-pointer with 4:29 left in the first half, Harris didn’t attempt another 3 until 7:46 of the fourth quarter. He wasn’t on the court for the final 4:29 either.

2nd chances

Although it rarely happens against the Lakers due to the size and length of Davis, Christian Wood (7-3 wingspan) and James playing together, the Magic were able to outscore the Lakers heavily on second-chance points.

Orlando took advantage of nearly every opportunity, scoring 20 second-chance points on 6 of 11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Lakers scored just 4 second-chance points.

Orlando outrebounded Los Angeles 44-40 which included 12 offensive rebounds compared to the Lakers’ 3.

