Beede’s Breakdown: How Magic fell short at Atlanta to wrap up road trip

Meeting the Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back to wrap up a 3-game road trip, the Magic were already facing an uphill battle entering Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

It didn’t help that Orlando turned the ball over 20 times and missed 10 free throws on a night that Paolo Banchero (illness) did not play for the first time this season.

In the end, the Magic (32-26) didn’t have enough offensive firepower and couldn’t slow down the Hawks in the third quarter — a combination that led to Atlanta clinching the regular-season series, 109-92, at State Farm Arena.

Atlanta (25-32) announced earlier in the day that All-Star guard Trae Young will undergo left hand surgery and miss at least four weeks, but that didn’t slow down the Hawks against Orlando.

Dejounte Murray, who was responsible for a pair of game-winning buckets against the Magic earlier this season, led the Hawks with 25 points while Jalen Johnson added 21.

The Magic return to Kia Center when they host the Nets and open a three-game home stand on Tuesday (Bally Sports Florida, 7).

Starting 5

Mosley leaned towards size and opened with Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze against the Hawks, marking the first time this group played together.

Wagner scored 7 of the Magic’s first 10 points and regularly drove to the basket to power Orlando’s offense. The Magic forward, however, picked up his fourth foul late in the third quarter.

Without Banchero, the Magic failed to find a flow on offense in the third when Atlanta outscored them 38-19 in 12 minutes. In that frame, Orlando shot 32% from the field while the Hawks shot 54% to enter the fourth on a 18-1 run.

Suggs nailed a pair of 3-pointers but only took four shots from distance all night. Instead, he distributed the ball often for the starting group, recording a team-high 6 assists.

Carter was on the positive end on a handful of Suggs’ passes, including a corner 3 early in the third. With 18 points and 10 rebounds, the Magic center recorded his fifth double-double of the season and his second in as many games.

Bitadze, who previously made 20 starts in a row after Carter fractured his left hand earlier in the season, returned to Orlando’s starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 19.

Although he blocked 3 shots and grabbed 5 boards, Bitadze was ineffective on offense, shooting 1 of 5 from the field for just 2 points in 19 minutes. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

Second Unit

Mosley worked his best to keep Orlando’s second unit intact despite missing Banchero and Gary Harris (right calf injury maintenance) against the Hawks.

Although those two were not available, Markelle Fultz returned after missing three straight due to left knee injury maintenance. He joined Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, Joe Ingles and Moe Wagner off the bench.

Anthony, who led the bench with 15 points, finished in double figures for the fourth straight game and the sixth time in the last seven.

He and Fultz, as well as Ingles, initiated the offense at times for the second unit. Anthony and Ingles each notched 3 assists.

After Isaac exited the game late in the first quarter and did not return due to a left knee strain, Caleb Houstan filled in his minutes.

The second-year guard caught fire in the second quarter when he sunk four 3-pointers to total 12 at the break. Houstan, however, missed his next four shots from the beyond and was held scoreless in the second half.

Jonathan Isaac Update

Isaac did not return to the game after he fell awkwardly when he was fouled coming down with a rebound with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.

The Magic said Isaac suffered a left knee strain and that X-rays came back negative. He will undergo further evaluation upon the team’s return to Orlando.

“JI is okay,” Mosley said after the game. “My heart dropped when I saw it happen. He’s such a tough, resilient kid. He’s in the back [of the locker room], saw him, everybody went to go talk to him and make sure he was okay.”

Added Franz Wagner: “You never want to see that happen, especially JI knowing how hard he’s fought back multiple times. Hopefully everything is going to be alright. We definitely need him.”

Rookie Watch

Black returned to the starting lineup for just the second time in the past month.

In 27 minutes, the 6-7 guard crashed the boards with success grabbing 7 rebounds but failed to make an impact on offense. He shot 1 of 7 and turned the ball over 3 times.

He was on the court for less than 2 minutes in the fourth quarter.

