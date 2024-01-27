Beede’s Breakdown: How Magic dropped second straight in 1-point loss at Memphis

On a night that saw Paolo Banchero score 7 of the Magic‘s final 10 points, Orlando fell short on the road against Memphis on Friday at FedExForum.

Banchero’s team-high 27 points weren’t enough for the Jamahl Mosley‘s squad to overcome the host Grizzlies, who won just their fifth home-game of the season.

Memphis (18-27) ultimately finished with the slight advantage in points in the paint (50-48) and 3-point shooting (36.6% vs. 26.5%) to power its way to a 107-106 victory over Orlando.

The Magic (23-22) return to Kia Center on Sunday (Bally Sports Florida, 6) to battle a Phoenix Suns team that lost by 2 points Friday night at Indiana despite Devin Booker’s 62 points.

Starting 5

Mosley returned to his opening-night starting lineup with Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. against the Grizzlies.

Suggs exited the game at the 7:35 mark of the first quarter following a collision on the court. Questionable to return, Suggs was later ruled out at halftime due to a bruised left knee.

Missing Suggs most of the night, the rest of Orlando’s starters were forced to make up for his absence on both ends.

Banchero led the team with 10 points in the opening quarter but picked up three fouls. He powered Orlando’s offense late, scoring 12 points in the fourth by attacking the paint.

Wagner and Carter combined to sink 6 of the team’s 9-made three-pointers. Wagner specifically nailed 4 triples to total 18 points with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and a block.

Carter went 2 of 3 from distance and didn’t miss an attempt scoring near the basket (6 of 6). The performance marked the second time he’s score 20 or more points this season.

He had a difficult night defending Memphis big man Jaren Jackson Jr., however, who led the Grizzlies with 30 points with 8 rebounds.

Fultz drove downhill to score 8 points in the first frame and had a good connection with Carter early. All 3 of assists resulted in points for Carter in the second quarter.

Second Unit

Cole Anthony began the third quarter on the floor after Suggs did not return.

Anthony was part of Mosley’s primary 10-man rotation that included Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black and Moe Wagner. Two-way guard Trevelin Queen saw 5 minutes of action in the second quarter but did not play beyond that.

It was a 3-pointer from Ingles that rattled in and out of the basket as time expired. He missed all 4 long-range attempts on a night that saw Orlando shoot 9 of 34 from beyond the arc (26.5%).

Moe Wagner was the lone reserve to make a 3-pointer (1 of 1). The rest of Orlando’s bench finished 0 of 11 from distance.

After sitting Monday vs. Cleveland due to right hamstring injury maintenance, Isaac saw the most minutes he’s played all season against Memphis. In 22 minutes, he totaled 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting with 5 rebounds.

Isaac caused problems for Jackson Jr. late in the game and helped force a critical shot-clock violation that allowed Orlando to take the final shot of the game.

Rookie Watch

Black had trouble defending without fouling and picked up 5 fouls before the end of the night.

The 6-7 guard missed a putback layup, a jumper from the left side and a 3 from the left wing. His lone points came from the free throw line where he went 2 of 4. He added 3 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Missed Opportunities

In a 1-point road loss, the Magic missed 8 free throws.

While Banchero went 9 of 11 from the charity stripe, the team as a whole went 21 of 29. Memphis wasn’t much better at 8 of 13 but came out on top regardless.

Poor free throw shooting has cost Orlando in the past and this likely won’t be the last time it burns them.

