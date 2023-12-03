Beede’s Breakdown: How Magic’s 9-game winning streak ended in Brooklyn

The Magic went 18 days between their last two losses and both came on the road in Brooklyn.

The Nets (10-9) snapped Orlando‘s nine-game winning streak Saturday night at Barclays Center behind 42 points from forward Mikal Bridges.

Jamahl Mosley’s squad (14-6) allowed 43 points in the first quarter and was unable to fully recover in the 129-101 loss on the second night of a back-to-back.

Orlando heads to Cleveland on Wednesday for the first of two games added to their regular season schedule after the team failed to reach the knockout rounds of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Starting 5

For the 13th time this season, Mosley started rookie Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze on Saturday.

Orlando shot 30% from the field in the first half and failed to score efficiently in the paint where the team missed 20 attempts. The Magic tend to thrive near the rim but that wasn’t the case in Brooklyn as the Nets packed the paint on defense.

Banchero was able to get to the free throw line early and often making 7 of 9 tries from the charity stripe. He came up two assists shorts of a triple-double finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

After three straight 30+ point games, Wagner totaled 20 in Brooklyn. He was perfect from the free throw line (6 of 6) and added a pair of 3-pointers.

Wagner scored nine points in the third quarter which helped Orlando cut the deficit to nine points before the Nets regained complete control of the game in the final frame to win 28.

Suggs had a quiet night with only seven points, largely due to foul trouble. He picked up his fifth foul at the 5:12 mark of the third quarter and recorded four turnovers on the night.

Bitadze shot the ball poorly to total three points on 1 of 6 attempts from the field. He added five rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

Second Unit

Orlando outscored Brooklyn 50-25 in bench points in large part thanks to guard Cole Anthony (20) and center Moe Wagner (18).

Those two were joined by Joe Ingles, Gary Harris and Caleb Houstan as Mosley relied on a 10-man rotation before emptying the bench in the final four minutes of the game.

Wagner, who entered the game shooting 33% from beyond the arc this season, hit both of his 3-pointers attempted and scored the rest of his points in the paint.

Anthony also made two 3s on the night but missed four other attempts from distance. He added five rebounds.

While Ingles made his only 3-point shot, Harris missed all five of his tries. The two veterans combined for nine points on 3 of 10 shooting.

Isaac Ultimately Doesn’t Play

Listed as questionable entering Saturday, Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (right ankle sprain) was upgraded to available less than hour before tip-off.

Although he was dressed in uniform in Brooklyn, Isaac ended up not playing against the Nets.

He’s missed three of the last four games due to his sore right ankle. He was able to play Friday night against Washington but tweaked the same ankle and left the game early.

“I think JI will be okay,” Mosley said after Saturday’s game. “It’s going to continue to be monitored as we go along, just to make sure we’re doing the right thing by him and our organization.”

Rookie Watch

It was another quiet night for Black.

The Arkansas product made his only field goal attempted for two points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out an assist in 19 minutes.

Early Saturday morning, fellow rookie Jett Howard was assigned again to the Osceola Magic of the G League.

The move allowed Howard, who rejoined Orlando on Friday after a short stint in the G League, to practice with Osceola on Saturday.

