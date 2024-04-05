Beecher scraps, Bruins beat Carolina in road clash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher helped the Boston Bruins to another win Thursday night.

(PHOTO: NESN Sports)

Beecher, a rookie center on the Bruins, played 10 minutes and 20 seconds and won four faceoffs in Boston’s 4-1 road win at Carolina. But, it was Beecher’s fight that many are reflecting on during the game.

Later in the first period, Beecher traded blows with Carolina’s Jack Drury. The two battled each other, exchanging right hands with both eventually falling simultaneously to the ice. Thursday’s fight was the second scrap of the season for Beecher who fought Chicago’s Jason Dickinson in his career fight during his first NHL game October 11.

Beecher also had one blocked shot on the night in the win for first place Boston (45-17-15). Next up for the Bruins is a Saturday home game against the Panthers (48-24-5) at 3:30 pm.

For the year, Beecher has played in 47 games with seven goals and three assists splitting time in the NHL and in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins.

