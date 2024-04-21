Beecher scores in NHL playoff debut, helps Boston Bruins take series lead

BOSTON, M.A. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher delivered a banner performance in his NHL playoff debut.

(Photo Courtesy: @nhlbruins Instagram)

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher scored his 1st career NHL playoff goal for the Boston Bruins, on Saturday. Just over 2 minutes into the Bruins 1st round opener against Toronto, Beecher raced down the ice with teammate Jesper Boqvist on a breakaway. Boqvist flipped the puck to the Elmira native, who zipped a shot past Toronto’s Ilya Samsonov for the game’s 1st goal. Beecher’s 1st postseason shot and goal, also accounted for Boston’s 1st of each in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 2019 first round draft pick’s 8th goal of the season sparked the Bruins’ offense, which added 3 goals in the 2nd period, and an empty netter to seal the 5-1 win in the 3rd. Jake DeBrusk scored twice in the effort and added 1 assist. Brandon Carlo and Trent Frederic added the other 2 tallies.

For Beecher, the opening postseason goal wasn’t the only highlight in his performance. The 23 year-old won 6 faceoffs and added 2 hits to a physical game. With the Saturday night win, Boston now holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series over the Maple Leafs. The Bruins return to home ice on Monday for Game 2. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

