Beecher returns to Boston ahead of Bruins playoff opener

BOSTON, M.A. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher is back in Boston, just in time for the NHL playoffs.

(Photo Courtesy: @nhlbruins on “X”)

Just days after being placed on loan to the AHL’s Providence Bruins, Johnny Beecher has been recalled back to the NHL’s Boston Bruins prior to their playoff opener. The Elmira native returns to the NHL level alongside fellow rookie Mason Lorhei, adding depth to Boston’s roster ahead of their 1st round matchup with Toronto.

Now back at the NHL level, Beecher could earn his 1st career playoff start. The Bruins are set to host the Maple Leafs in Game 1, on Saturday at 8 p.m. on TBS. Beecher has played 52 games in the NHL this season, recording 7 goals and 3 assists. The 23 year-old continues to be a major asset for the Bruins in the faceoff dot, placing 2nd on the team at 54.6 %.

