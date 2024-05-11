Beecher notches assist, Bruins fall to Florida in Game 3

BOSTON, M.A. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher picked up another point in the NHL Playoffs.

(Photo Courtesy: NHL Bruins)

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher recorded an assist for the Boston Bruins, on Friday. Beecher’s assist helped the Boston Bruins to their 1st goal of a 6-2 loss to Florida, in Game 3 of the 2nd round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Elmira native added 2 hits and 7 faceoff wins to his stat line, in over 13 minutes of ice time.

Boston now trails the Panthers 2-1 in the series, but will have a shot to tie at home. This Sunday, the Bruins host Florida at 6:30 p.m. on TBS. Beecher has a point in both playoff series, scoring the opening goal of the postseason for the Bruins against Toronto.

