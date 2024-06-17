Beecher looks back on NHL rookie season in Boston

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher wrapped up a great rookie season with the NHL’s Boston Bruins.

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher thrilled the Twin Tiers with an impressive rookie season in the NHL. The 2019 first round draft pick, delivered several big moments for the Boston Bruins, over 52 games at the highest level.

The Elmira native notched 7 goals and 3 assists, while being a leader in face-off percentage for the Bruins.

Beecher gave 18 Sports a look at what it takes to play in the NHL, sharing his best and most challenging moments from the past season.

“I always say that the best part of hockey, is the relationships you make with the guys in the locker room, said Beecher. The culture inside of our locker room this year was unbelievable. I’ve always heard people talk about the Bruins locker room and the culture they have, so to be a part of it as a rookie was amazing.”

The 23-year-old added that the veteran leaders on the team, made his rookie season unforgettable.

“The older guys like (Brad Marchand) Marchy, (Kevin) Shattenkirk, (Pat) Maroon, (Charlie) McAvoy, and (David Pastrnak) Pasta all took us under their wing, added Beecher. They really showed us the way and taught us the ropes, so that’s probably my favorite part.”

On the other hand, the overall grind of the season is something Beecher believes, is a consistent challenge.

“The toughest part is probably the grind on your mind and body, said Beecher. It’s a long season with 82 games and travel through different time zones. I think that’s part of the game and a matter of maturing a little bit, as well as learning how to take care of your body a little bit better. You just have to make sure you are ready for the next game.”

18 Sports with Beecher, on his first-ever NHL season, in the coming days.

