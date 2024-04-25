Beech run-rules Lebanon

Apr. 24—Lebanon fell behind Beech in the first inning and the visiting Lady Buccaneers never looked back in run-ruling the Lady Devils 14-2.

Laina Knight retired the first two Lady Buc batters on groundouts to shortstop Keeli Davis. But Beech strung together walks, hit batter and hits to lead 3-0.

The Lady Bucs added to the margin in the second as Cemya Gregory hit a two-run homer to center field to build a 7-0 lead.

Beech put the game away with seven runs in the fourth. Hayleigh Deering, who had an RBI double in the second, hit a two-run homer to left.

Leadoff batter Reagan Schmitz had two hits for Lebanon, including an infield single in the first and a triple in the fourth. Davis and Aundrea Huddleston drove in the Lady Devil runs.

Wilson drives in 6, pitches combined 1-hit shutout for Friendship

Izzy Wilson and Angela Eden pitched a combined five-inning one-hitter Monday as Friendship Christian crushed visiting Ezell-Harding 12-0.

The Lady Commanders scored in all four of their at-bats, finishing with 13 hits. Wilson drove in six runs on two singles while Gabby Lowe doubled and knocked in two scores. Bella Ellis tripled as she and Bella Toler had three hits apiece. Landry West and Khloe Smith also doubled as Friendship improved to 18-8 for the season and 8-3 in District 4-IIA action going into Tuesday's game at Goodpasture.

Wilson gave up Ezell's only hit while walking none and striking out six in three innings. Eden walked one and whiffed three during the final two.

Green Hill overpowers Hendersonville, Ravenwood

HENDERSONVILLE — Green Hill's hitters slugged Hendersonville into submission 9-4 Monday at Drakes Creek Park.

Avary Stockwell hit two home runs to drive in three scores.

Green Hill jumped to a 6-0 lead in the second inning. Emily Legrand, who started the Lady Hawks with a leadoff single in a three-run first inning, homered to left in the second before Maddie McIntyre hit an RBI triple.

Savannah Wilson struck out seven Lady Commandos.

The Lady Hawks were coming off a 7-1 win at Ravenwood last Friday.

A six-run sixth inning was the key as Lillie Buckley hit a three-run double and Stockwell a two-run two-bagger. Stockwell lifted the Lady Hawks into a 1-1 tie with a home run in the fourth.

The Lady Raptors took a 1-0 lead through three innings against P.K. Barnes.

Lady Devils go 3-1 in rain-shortened Griffin Classic

HENDERSONVILLE — Rain messed up the Griffin Classic schedule last Saturday at Drakes Creek Park. But Lebanon still came out of the weekend with three wins in four outings.

The Lady Devils opened the tournament last Friday with a 7-4 win over Pope John Paul II.

Lebanon had to overcome an early 3-0 PJPII lead and did so by scoring five times in the top of the second inning, two of which came on a homer to left field by Kyndall Robinson.

Alyssa Horne allowed no earned runs on seven hits in four innings.

Adelyn Stephens had two of Lebanon's hits.

The Lady Devils followed with a 3-2 walk-off loss to defending Class 1A state champion Gordonsville as Mackenzie Herron drove in the winner in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Reagan Schmitz's RBI double drew the Lady Devils into a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth. A passed ball lifted Lebanon into a 1-1 deadlock in the fourth.

RBI singles by Kailey Plumlee and Kailyn Roberts gave Gordonsville one-run leads in the third and fourth innings, respectively.

Kenzie Jordan gave up eight hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Callie Dillard survived three hits by Schmitz to get the win as she surrendered five hits while striking out seven.

Early-morning rain Saturday prompted the tournament to be delayed until well into the afternoon. Lebanon played two games, a 2-1 win over host Hendersonville and a 7-6 victory in a rematch over PJPII before calling it a weekend.

Horne gave Lebanon the 2-1 lead over Hendersonville with a fourth-inning double. Stephens' fielder's choice in the third drew the Lady Devils into a 1-1 tie.

Laina Knight gave up a run on five hits and no walks while striking out three to win the pitcher's duel with Bristol Stiles.

Lebanon jumped to a four-run lead over PJPII in the third inning but needed a Maci Hodge groundout in the top of the fourth to snap a 6-6 tie.

Aundrea Huddleston's RBI single put Lebanon on the board in the first inning. A walk to Jordan and single by Keeli Davis made it 3-0 in the third and Morgan Stearman's RBI single opened a 4-0 lead in the third.

PJPII scored six times in the bottom of the third on three hits to go up 6-4.

Lebanon rallied in the bottom of the fourth with Robinson's single and Huddleston's groundout scored the tying runs before Hodge put the Lady Devils back in front.

Jordan pitched one inning in relief to pick up the victory.

Schmitz had three hits from the leadoff position for Lebanon.