Bee specialist Matt Hilton, who saved Arizona Diamondbacks game, is getting a bobblehead

Matt Hilton, the pest control specialist who removed a colony of bees that had delayed the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game on April 30, was thrilled to get his own trading card earlier this month.

"The Bee Guy" is now also getting his own bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead of Hilton in conjunction with Hilton to commemorate him saving the DBacks vs. Dodgers game last month.

Standing on a circular turf-like base with “MATT HILTON – THE BEE GUY” across the front, the smiling Hilton bobblehead has his arms extended in triumph before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

The front of the base also includes a small bee, which also has a bobbling head.

How to purchase 'Bee Guy' bobblehead

The bobbleheads are available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. They are expected to ship in November and cost $30 each, with an additional $8 shipping charge.

They will be individually numbered.

"I didn’t think much could top having my own trading card of that crazy night at Chase Field," Hilton said. "When I heard about the bobblehead being made of my moment on the pitcher’s mound, I was stoked! How could I pass up an opportunity to have that once-in-a-lifetime moment molded into a bobblehead? This will be a family treasure!"

Matt Hilton credited with a save in Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks game

Hilton, a branch manager for Blue Sky Pest Control, a company the Diamondbacks often use, earned fame for leaving his son's T-Ball game to get to Chase Field to remove the colony of bees, which were on the netting behind home plate and which threatened to cause the postponement of the game.

After removing the bees, he threw out the first pitch at the game, which was delayed by nearly two hours.

"We’re excited to create this bobblehead of ‘The Bee Guy’ Matt Hilton who became the most famous guy in baseball for a while,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “While Matt didn’t show up in the box score from the Diamondbacks-Dodgers game on April 30th at Chase Field, he certainly got the save – and created quite a buzz in the process. This bobblehead is sure to be a must-have for fans!”

