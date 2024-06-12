Bee-line to MSU: Gaylord dominates quarterfinal, 18-1

Jun. 11—BIG RAPIDS — So much for a seeing-eye single. Aubrey Jones just invented the one-eye home run.

The Blue Devils junior was stung by a bee near her right eye while pitching in the third inning. She not only stayed in the game but hit a home run in the next frame and then struck out the side to end Gaylord's dominating 18-1 mercy-rule victory over Muskegon Oakridge in Tuesday's Division 2 softball state quarterfinal at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.

"I got in the dugout, I got all itchy and puffy and I got hives on my arm," said Jones, four days after she was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Michigan. "I don't know what it was, but I had an allergic reaction to something because I couldn't see in my right eye anymore."

The No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (36-4) play in Thursday's 3 p.m. semifinal against Milan (24-6) at Michigan State University. No. 4 Vicksburg faces North Branch in the other semifinal, which follows Gaylord's game. Saturday's title game is slated for a 12:30 p.m. first pitch.

Despite being a rout, the game was not without dramatic moments and interesting turns of events.

Jayden Jones hit for the cycle in a four-inning game, the Blue Devils had two players leave the contest after a violent collision chasing a foul ball, Gaylord's offense flexed its muscle, and then there's the whole bee thing.

Gaylord scored 17 of its 18 runs with two outs. The Blue Devils only stranded two runners.

The scoreboard simply couldn't keep up Tuesday. You can't blame it.

Gaylord's powerful offense kept banging out hit after hit. At the end of the game, the scoreboard credited the Blue Devils with 17 hits. Gaylord actually had 19.

The Blue Devils smashed three more home runs Tuesday, bringing the team's season total to 71, one shy of the single-season record of 72 they set last year.

"They hit college-size home runs at practice all the time," head coach Ron Moeggenberg said. "We have to start getting a golf cart to go chase them down sometimes because they roll over our parking lot."

With two out in the Oakridge half of the second, Blue Devils senior catcher Taylor Moeggenberg and sophomore third baseman Nora Bethuy collided while both chased after a pop foul in front of the Gaylord dugouts.

Moeggenberg — who hit her third home run in as many games an inning earlier — and Bethuy ran head-first into each other chasing a foul pop-up by Kylee Willay. Both GHS players remained on the ground for minutes as an athletic trainer attended to both.

Neither Bethuy nor Taylor Moeggenberg were diagnosed with a concussion by the athletic trainer on hand.

Bethuy could have a broken nose and had cuts on the bridge of her nose and temple from her facemask impacting Moeggenberg's. Coach Moeggenberg said both would rest Wednesday and be able to play in Thursday afternoon's semifinal.

"It was just for precautionary reasons, because of the score of the game," Coach Moeggenberg said. "If it was a close game, we could have thrown them back in there but based on the score it was like, 'Hey, let's just take them out.'"

Moeggenberg is hitting .382 with 13 homers and 54 RBI this season, while Bethuy is hitting .333 with one homer and 23 RBI.

"I'll be good to go," Taylor Moeggenberg said. "I'll just sleep tomorrow, practice light. I'll be good to go. My pitchers need me, so I'll get right."

The players who replaced Moeggenberg and Bethuy in the lineup — juniors Jenna Sircely and Ava Wells, who had a combined 33 at-bats this season coming into the quarters — would come on to record three hits and score three runs.

"Them being able to come up big for us, just shows the preparation that they do," Jayden Jones said. "That goes unnoticed, but they were ready when their name was called, and that was huge for us."

The game looked destined for a three-inning mercy as Gaylord led 15-0 before Oakridge scored in the bottom of the third on a Kelcey Osborne triple to temporarily take the run differential rule off the board.

The Blue Devils quickly put the lead back above 15 as Sircely led off the fourth with her second hit of the game, and Jayden Jones belted a two-out home run to center field. Aubrey Jones followed suit with a solo homer to right-center, prompting her father and third-base coach Greg Jones to bellow, "Who needs two eyes?" as she trotted around the bases.

Aubrey Jones then struck out the side in the fourth to end the game. She fanned seven over four innings, allowing two hits.

"Pitching and hitting with one eye probably is not the easiest," Jayden Jones chuckled. "But she's a fighter and did the job."

The sisters hit back-to-back home runs for the sixth time in their Gaylord careers. They both drove in four runs Tuesday.

Oakridge (32-10) played Gaylord last year in the regular season and lost 11-0.

"We knew exactly what we were getting into," Oakridge 15th-year head coach Joe Coletta said. "We'd have to play perfect, and they'd have to play probably their worst game for us to be in it. They're that good. I have to believe they're one of the best teams in the state of Michigan, regardless of class."

Jayden Jones' homer is the 48th of her career, moving her into the top 10 in Michigan history. Aubrey Jones has 54, which is fourth in Michigan history and one away from third.

"The farther we go in the postseason, the team seems to really come together and peak at the right time," Jayden Jones said.

She tripled in the first inning, singled in the second, doubled in the third and homered in the fourth. Her goal is to hit 17 homers this season to match her jersey number. She only needs three more, and her 14th home run of the spring is also a career season-high.

Alexis Shepherd drove in three runs with two hits, Braleigh Miller was 3-for-4 with three runs and RBI, Moeggenberg drove in two on her homer, and Kennedy Wangler had two RBI. Addison Wangler was 2-for-2, Sircely had two hits, and Wells doubled down the third-base line as the Devils scored eight runs with two outs in the third inning.

Ferris State may as well re-name its generically-monikered Varsity Softball Field to Blue Devil Stadium.

Gaylord alum Alexis Kozlowski lit up the FSU scoreboard more than a few times this season, driving in 48 of the Bulldogs' 210 runs. The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year is also a finalist for national Freshman of the Year.

She'll be joined by three current Blue Devil commits over the next two years — Braleigh Miller and Addison Wangler next season and Kennedy Wangler the year after.

Tuesday, however, it was like the whole Blue Devil roster felt completely at home.

Now Gaylord heads to Secchia Stadium at Michigan State University for Thursday's semifinal against Milan in search of repeating as Division 2 state champions.

"This is our last ride with the majority of this team," Aubrey Jones said. "So we're just trying to make the most of it and enjoy every game — because we never know when it could be our last. But as long as we play the way we know how to play, we'll have no problem going back-to-back."

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.