Bednar pitches Mississippi State to series win over Alabama

May 22—TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Will Bednar was nearly untouchable on Friday night.

Bednar pitched a career-best eight innings as No. 10 Mississippi State shutout Alabama, 7-0, at Sewell-Thomas Stadium to clinch the weekend series. The Bulldogs (39-13, 19-10 SEC) will go for the sweep on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Bednar allowed only three hits and two walks as he improved to 6-1 on the season. He pitched a career-high 112 pitches and struck out 11 Crimson Tide batters.

Bednar allowed only three base runners to reach in his first seven innings of the game, and only one reached scoring position. Alabama's hitters looked lost for most of the game and only recorded three baserunners against Bednar in the first seven innings of the game.

Sitting at 94 pitches with eight strikeouts after seven innings, head coach Chris Lemonis sent him back out to the mound.

Bednar looked as strong as he had all night and continued to dominate Alabama's lineup. He struck out the side in the eighth inning around a one-out walk and two-out single.

Unlike Thursday night's win, Bednar was given plenty of run support early in the game on Friday.

Kamren James, who had recorded only one hit in his last seven games, hit a solo home run over the left field wall to put Mississippi State up 1-0 in the second inning. He doubled later in the game and finished 2-4 at the plate.

The Bulldogs then struck for three runs in the third inning on doubles from Tanner Leggett, Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen.

Allen added his third RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and Luke Hancock put MSU up 6-0 with a RBI single.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run on a Logan Tanner RBI groundout in the ninth inning.