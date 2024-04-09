Bednar’s Blown Save Spoils Pérez’s Strong Start, Olivares’ 2-HR Game

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Through five opportunities begin the season, Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar has matched his blown save total from all of 2023.

Bednar (1-1) converted 39 of 42 saves for the Pirates last season but blew his third save of the year in the bottom of the ninth against the Detroit Tigers, who defeated the Pirates 5-3 at PNC Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Bednar entered the game with a two-run lead but issued a free pass to Riley Greene before plunking Spencer Torkelson. Following the hit by pitch, Gio Urshela drove in a run with a base hit to center field. The Tigers (7-4) would plate the tying run on an error charged to center fielder Michael A. Taylor, whose throw to third ended up out of play.

