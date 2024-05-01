Bedlam Softball to continue in 2025

Oklahoma’s move to the SEC has cast doubt on the future of Bedlam on the football field. Given the proactive nature of nonconference scheduling, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State don’t have many open dates in the near future to keep the in-state rivalry going.

But other sports aren’t scheduling their nonconference games too far out and the diamond sports often add nonconference games midseason. So, it comes as no shock that administrators from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State reached an agreement to play Bedlam softball in 2025.

“Our sport administrator reached out to theirs. I think we came up with a mutual date, I don’t know what it is, but the plan is to play at Hall of Fame Stadium,” Patty Gasso shared with the media on Tuesday. “There’s been rumblings that I don’t know about, but I do know that we reached out to them and it sounds like it’s happening.”

Two of the best teams in the sport reside in the state of Oklahoma. The Sooners and the Cowgirls have been a big part of the growth of the sport. The rivalry that has often had Big 12 title and postseason implications needed to continue. It’s a matchup that moves the needle in the state and in the world of softball.

Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski told The Oklahoman on Tuesday night that he’s “always been open pretty open about” keeping the matchup going beyond 2024.

“I know that recently our sport administrators, Jesse Martin and Toby Baldwin, have been talking about a single game in OKC,” Gajewski added. “I know we looked at a couple dates. I didn’t know anything was official yet, but I knew we were working toward that. I think it will be good for the state of Oklahoma and I think it’ll be a marquee game whenever it’s played.”

The details may not be ironed out at this point, but it sounds like it’s just a matter of time before those get worked out. Putting the game in Hall of Fame Stadium would be fantastic for both programs and the sport. It would provide more seats for fans creating a great atmosphere for both teams.

Their final series as Big 12 foes takes place this weekend at Love’s Field. Beginning on Friday, 2024 Bedlam will have huge implication in the regular season Big 12 title race.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire