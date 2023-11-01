Bedlam is 'non-conversation' in Gundy family, the ultimate house divided for OU vs. OSU

STILLWATER — Walk around any neighborhood or drive on any highway in this state and you’re bound to see a “House Divided” lawn flag or license plate. Bedlam roots run deep in Oklahoma, and like the fall leaves, OU’s reds and OSU’s oranges blend together this time of year.

No Oklahoma house has been more famously divided than that of the Gundys.

Mike Gundy quarterbacked the Cowboys for four seasons (1986-89), as did Cale for the Sooners (1990-93). Cale served as an OU assistant coach for 24 years — first as a graduate assistant in 1994, and then consecutively from 1999 to 2021 before resigning. Meanwhile, Mike is the second-longest tenured coach in college football. For 10 seasons he was a Cowboy assistant, and now Mike Gundy is in his 19th season as OSU’s head coach.

For all but three years (1996-98) since 1986 — when Mike was at Baylor and Maryland and Cale at UAB — a Gundy has either played or coached in Bedlam. In a series that’s almost 120 years old, the Gundys have been involved in 30% of the games.

And now Bedlam, at least as we and the Gundys know it, is going away. OU and OSU will meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater for the last time as Big 12 partners. The series will be suspended, at least for several years, and likely more.

OSU quarterback Mike Gundy scrambles during Bedlam football game in Stillwater.

“We will eventually play them again,” Mike Gundy said Monday. “I think it’ll be in a bowl. The SEC and Big 12 have a lot of bowl matchups, and I think that’ll probably be the next time. Regular season, in my opinion, is history.”

With Mike in Stillwater and Cale in Norman for so many years, the Midwest City family never discussed Bedlam.

“When my mom was around, it was a non-conversation 365 days a year,” said Mike Gundy, whose mom, Judy, died in 2020. “We did not talk about it ever. That was not gonna be anything that was brought up in a family environment.”

Not even friends of the Gundys knew how to talk about Bedlam.

“On game day I didn't get anything from people outside of ‘Good luck, we love you, we love Cale, hope both of you have a good game.’

“What the hell does that mean?” Mike Gundy said. “We both can’t have a good game. Somebody’s gonna win, somebody’s gonna lose, but that was an illustration of what went on during those times.”

Bedlam has changed, though, at least in Mike Gundy’s mind. He said the hatred between OU and OSU isn’t as intense as it once was — especially among players.

“It’s a lovefest,” Gundy said.

The rivalry still burns among fans, though. Like in the Gundy family, where half wear orange and the other half red.

“They’re the ones that had issues at birth,” Gundy said of the latter group.

OSU coach Mike Gundy, left, talks with his brother, then-OU assistant coach Cale Gundy, before the 2019 Bedlam football game in Stillwater.

That’s no way to talk about one’s brother.

But while Cale still says “we” when talking about the Sooners, Mike and Cale talk more football now than they used to when Cale coached at OU.

“He is a very intelligent, very experienced, very knowledgeable coach,” Mike Gundy said. “For me to not use him as a resource of information would mean I’m not a very smart person. And I know a lot of people think that at times, but I’m not so dumb to not use his knowledge and information about the game, and what he sees, and what we do and upcoming opponents.

“But he and I do not speak specifically about Bedlam.”

Never have. Probably never will. Just how Judy Gundy would want it.

