Bedlam men's basketball live score updates: OU Sooners vs. OSU Cowboys in Big 12 game

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys face coach Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in Stillwater.

Here's what you need to know about the final Bedlam matchup for the foreseeable future between the Cowboys (12-14, 4-9 Big 12) and the Sooners (18-8, 6-7 Big 12):

Bedlam men's basketball live score updates: OU Sooners vs OSU Cowboys

Bedlam men's basketball highlights: OU Sooners vs OSU Cowboys

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Oklahoma start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Sooners will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 3 p.m. CT.

What channel is OSU vs. OU basketball on today?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Feb. 24

Spread: OSU (-1.5)

Over/under: 139.5

Moneyline: OU +100 | OSU -120

