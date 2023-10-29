Bedlam game time, TV channel announced for OU football game vs. Oklahoma State

The last Bedlam football game for the foreseeable future will be a mid-afternoon affair.

The Big 12 Conference announced game times Saturday night for its Week 10 games, and OU-OSU will kick off at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday in Stillwater with the game televised on ABC.

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) will head to Stillwater coming off their first loss of the season, a 38-33 defeat Saturday at Kansas.

The Cowboys (5-2, 3-1) are were leading Cincinnati 10-7 at halftime Saturday night in Stillwater.

More: OU football report card: Plenty of low marks for Sooners in loss to Kansas

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football vs Oklahoma State football game time, TV channel announced