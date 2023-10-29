Advertisement

Bedlam game time, TV channel announced for OU football game vs. Oklahoma State

Jeff Patterson, The Oklahoman
·1 min read

The last Bedlam football game for the foreseeable future will be a mid-afternoon affair.

The Big 12 Conference announced game times Saturday night for its Week 10 games, and OU-OSU will kick off at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday in Stillwater with the game televised on ABC.

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) will head to Stillwater coming off their first loss of the season, a 38-33 defeat Saturday at Kansas.

The Cowboys (5-2, 3-1) are were leading Cincinnati 10-7 at halftime Saturday night in Stillwater.

