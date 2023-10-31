Is Bedlam football history after 2023? Mike Gundy expects to see OU in a bowl 'eventually'

STILLWATER — Don’t expect Bedlam to have a future date in the regular season following the departure of OU to the SEC.

OSU football coach Mike Gundy believes it will only happen in bowl games.

“We’ll eventually play them again,” Gundy said on Monday. “SEC and Big 12 have a lot of bowl matchups. And I think that will probably be the next time.

“Regular season, in my opinion, is history. Because they can finagle bowls now. They don’t have a certain pecking order like certain leagues do. They would love to instigate that through a bowl.”

The teams have met 117 teams leading into Saturday, with OU leading the series 91-19-7.

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) breaks free for a long touchdown run during a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 45-13. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

How Ollie Gordon is handling spotlight

OSU superstar running back Ollie Gordon III was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for a third straight time Monday.

And his name is being mentioned alongside Cowboys legend Barry Sanders.

So, how is the sophomore handling the spotlight? Gundy is so far pleased.

But there was an outburst from Gordon on the sideline after he fumbled Saturday. That led to a long conversation with Gundy that led to Gordon resetting.

“It’s his career and our team,” Gundy said. “Those are the two things at stake right now. People watch Ollie and relate to how our team. People watch Ollie and relate him to his career. Those are two things that are very important and those are choices that he has to make moving forward now.

“It’s OK to make a mistake. It’s not OK to compromise your confidence in yourself to recover from making a mistake like he did. But it’s the best thing that could happen. I knew it was going to happen. It was a matter of time.”

Gundy said Gordon handle the situation well.

“Fortunate for me, I challenged him and it worked,” Gundy said. “If he would have left and walked off the locker room and went home, then maybe we would have been in a different situation.”

Oct 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) scores a touchdown as Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr. (6) makes the tackle during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Extra points

Gundy on OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel: “He runs better than you think he does. Is he going to take off like the guy at Kansas State or Kansas and just blindingly take off for 80 yards? I haven’t seen that. But he’s an effective runner. Loves to run the ball down inside the 10-yard line, likes to play physical. You have to give the guy credit for his willingness to compete and play at a high level and give his body up.”

OSU’s game at UCF on Nov. 11 was placed in the six-day window, with kickoff and broadcast information set to be announced over the weekend.

Cowboys receiver Leon Johnson III was named the Big 12 co-Newcomer of the Week. A Division III transfer, Johnson made his first OSU start and caught five passes for 149 yards.

Jacob Unruh covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Mike Gundy believes Bedlam football will eventually be a bowl matchup