Bedlam basketball is 'on track' to be played next season and more from Lutz, players

Jun. 17—A Bedlam men's basketball game is likely to be played in the 2024-25 season.

Lutz said he and Oklahoma coach Porter Moser talked two weeks ago about a mid-December game at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

"It's gonna happen from everything that I've been told," Lutz told the media on Wednesday. "I just haven't seen a contract. I don't anticipate there being any snags with it, but until you have a contract signed, I don't think anything's ever done."

Lutz was candid when asked why it's important for OSU to continue the series despite OU's departure for the SEC.

"Let's just be honest. Cowboys don't like Sooners," he said. "It's great for our state. Everybody wants to be able to say, 'This is the year that we beat the Sooners in basketball.' It's bragging rights and all those things that come with it."

How the Cowboys plan to fill out their rosterThe Cowboys have added seven newcomers to the roster and would still like to add more.

"The roster is still in flux. We've got three open scholarships at this point, and we plan to fill those. We're in talks with several young men," Lutz said. "It's good to have 10 guys here, but we want to have 13."

All seven players are from the transfer portal, juniors Arturo Dean and Robert Jennings, senior Khalil Brantley and fifth-year seniors Marchelus Avery, Davonte Davis, Brandon Newman and Abou Ousmane.

Former high school commit Jeremiah Johnson from Norman committed to Doug Gottlieb's Green Bay squad on Monday.

Ousmane is the only player on the roster taller than 6-foot-7.

"I feel comfortable with where we are in the guards and the wings, and we certainly got to add some more size. And I hope to do that in the next couple of days or next couple of weeks," Lutz said. "I definitely want to get two more bigs, whether they're forwards or centers or a combination of both. You can't go into the Big 12 with a lack of size and physicality because you got to be able to rebound the basketball in this league."

Lutz also commented on the program's NIL resources, which were a point of contention under former coach Mike Boynton.

"Your budget is your budget for NIL so you have to figure out a way to make the most of that budget, and when the money runs out, the money runs out unless you can continue to fundraise," Lutz said.

Jamyron Keller considered transferringOSU's roster whittled down to three players after Boynton was fired, despite athletic director Chad Weiberg's plea for patience in the 18 days of coaching limbo.

Jamyron Keller said he thought about entering the transfer portal at that time, too.

"I tried to take my mind away," Keller said. "I was just trying to workout, stay in shape and do what I had to do to either be somewhere else and be successful or be here and be successful."

He said he decided to stay after his first conversation with Lutz.

"I was trying to learn, whether that was having conversations, going out to eat, small things to see what kind of guy he was," Keller said. "I was hearing a lot of good things, but I had to see it for myself.

"He's been a fun coach to be around, knows the game of basketball really well. He brought in a staff that was like-minded to him. They want to win."

Bryce Thompson bleeds orangeIf Keller had left, Bryce Thompson would have been the only player remaining that played regularly throughout his career, and he was coming off a season-ending shoulder injury.

He said he took Weiberg's words to heart and wanted to see who the program would hire.

"I didn't want to make any rash decisions because if I hopped in the portal, maybe I wouldn't be here, but I'm glad I stayed," Thompson said. "I was happy."

Thompson has spoken often during his three years at OSU how much the school means to him and decided to spend his final year of college eligibility in Stillwater.

"Once everything settled, I was able to get with my family and make the right decision," Thompson said. "I really just liked Coach Lutz. I liked his vision for our team. He emphasized that he would be able to get players."

Whether he'll finally play in an NCAA tournament with the Cowboys remains to be seen.