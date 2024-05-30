Bedford's Quinones called up to Puerto Rico men's national soccer team

May 30—Colby Quinones, who grew up in Bedford, has been called up to Puerto Rico's senior men's national soccer team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The 21-year-old back is at Puerto Rico's training camp ahead of the team's Concacaf World Cup qualifying games against El Salvador (June 6) and Anguilla (June 11). The tournament is the second of three FIFA World Cup qualification rounds.

Quinones plays professional soccer for the New England Revolution II, essentially the Revolution's Triple-A team that is playing part of its home schedule at SNHU in Hooksett this season.

A New England Revolution Academy product, Quinones owns the Revolution II record for appearances (82) and has made 50 starts since joining the team in 2020.

The Revolution II next play at SNHU's Mark A. Ouellette Stadium on Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m. against the New York Red Bulls II.