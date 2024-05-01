Bedford's Mike Robinson sees the world in his second pro season

Apr. 30—Mike Robinson experienced some valuable firsts, returned to a familiar setting and dealt with tragedy over his second full season as a professional hockey goaltender.

The Bedford native and University of New Hampshire graduate just finished his season with the Huntsville (Alabama) Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League, helping the team reach the President's Cup Finals.

The Havoc, whom Robinson spent time with last season, fell, 2-1, in the best-of-three series to the Peoria (Illinois) Rivermen. Peoria clinched the league title with its 5-1 home win in Game 3 on Sunday in front of 5,902 fans.

Robinson, Huntsville's starting goalie throughout its eight-game postseason run, began the season in England playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League — his first time playing overseas.

Robinson, 27, signed with Nottingham in July and returned to the Havoc in late February.

"It was a good experience and I definitely enjoyed my time over there, but for me personally, I thought it was the right move to come back, and Huntsville was willing to have me back," Robinson said before the finals last week. "I've enjoyed it here."

Nottingham assistant coach Kevin Moore was one of Robinson's goalie coaches growing up and reached out to his former student about joining the team last summer.

Robinson, a former San Jose Sharks third-round draft pick, said he felt it would be a good career move and offered him the chance to experience living in another country.

Robinson said he visited "a lot of cool cities" and frequented English Premier League soccer games during his time with Nottingham.

He and his teammates also dealt with the death of Panthers forward Adam Johnson.

Johnson, an American and former NHL player, died at the age of 29 after suffering a fatal cut to his neck during Nottingham's Oct. 28 game against the Sheffield Steelers.

Robinson made his debut for the Panthers six days prior.

Nottingham retired Johnson's No. 47 jersey on Nov. 18.

Robinson didn't want to comment on how Johnson's death impacted him, but said that he has a lot of respect for everyone with Nottingham.

"It was a tough situation," Robinson said. "You definitely learn a lot about yourself and the group that you're with when you go through something like that. ... For everyone to push through it and get back on the ice after that was impressive."

Robinson decided to return to Huntsville, he said, because he enjoyed his stint with the team last year and appreciates how well the players are treated.

Robinson went 8-3-0 with the Havoc during the 2022-23 campaign, posting a .911 save percentage before he went on to play in 12 ECHL games for the Adirondack Thunder and one AHL game with the Utica Comets.

Over his eight regular-season games before the SPHL playoffs this year, Robinson posted a .925 save percentage and 2.28 goals-against average for Huntsville. He posted two shutout wins but also gave up five goals in two losses.

"We definitely found our stride toward the end of the regular season," Robinson said of the team. "I think we've translated that going into the playoffs."

The Havoc went 4-1 in the playoffs to reach the President's Cup Finals. Robinson started all five of those games, allowing two or fewer goals in each win.

Robinson's 29-save effort helped Huntsville to a 3-2 victory over Peoria in Game 1 of the finals. He then allowed a combined eight goals in consecutive 20-plus-save outings over the Havoc's 6-4 and 5-1 losses in the following two games.

"It's a good experience to play in these meaningful games and get that confidence if you're winning," Robinson said.

