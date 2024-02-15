Bedford wrestling team headed back to Division 1 state quarterfinals

GIBRALTAR – Conner Green has become a one-handed wrestler.

The Bedford senior broke his hand in practice a few weeks ago.

He returned to the mat Saturday in time to win an Individual District championship, then got the Mules rolling the championship of the Division 1 Team Regional Wednesday at Gibraltar Carlson.

Green opened at 38-19 victory over Westland John Glenn with a takedown in the final seconds to earn a major decision.

“He was off three weeks, but he wants to be out there for his team,” Bedford coach Kevin Vogel said of Green. “He’s going to do his darndest. He’s a tough kid, just what I expect of my seniors.”

Cody Duvendack of Bedford was able to balance himself to get away from Nikayla Dawson of Westland John Glen going onto win the 106 pound match 4-3 in the finals of the Division 1 Regional at Gibraltar Carlson on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

The injury happened innocently enough.

“We were in the practice room rolling around and it got caught up,” he said.

Green immediately knew the injury was serious, but remained committed to his team.

“Nothing changed,” he said. “I knew I was coming back for my team.”

Actually, something did change.

Connor Green, Bedford

Green now has to wear protection on the broken hand during matches. To make matters worse, the left-hander broke his left hand.

“He can’t grab with it,” Vogel said. “It’s his lead hand, the one he uses for control. He had to change the way he wrestles.”

“It’s challenging, but I had to push through,” Green said.

Green was leading 8-2 in the final seconds of his match against John Glenn’s when he logged a takedown as time expired to transform a simple win into a major decision, earning an extra team point for Bedford.

“I had to do it for my team,” he said.

Bedford was led in the finals by Chase Norbury (285), Nolan King (126) and Lucas Gerber (138) with pins and Green and Zach Miracle (165) with major decisions.

Branden Bruning was leading 9-2 when his opponent was disqualified.

Vincent Cole of Bedford battles Gibraltar Carlson's Tyler Kamm in the semifinals of Division 1 Regional at Gibraltar Carlson on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

The turning point in the match came with back-to-back wins by Cody Duvendack (106) and Tristan King (113). Both avenged earlier losses to their opponents from John Glenn and pushed Bedford’s early lead to 16-0.

“Those were huge swing matches,” Vogel said.

Bedford handled Gibraltar Carlson 59-9 in the semifinals while John Glenn topped Allen Park 47-16.

"I thought we wrestled real well," Carlson coach Lance Hassell said. "We went out and brought it. We're so young."

The Maruaders, who moved up to Division 1 for the first time this season, havHe e just one senior in the lineup and normally start five freshmen.

Hassell knew facing Bedford would be a major challenge.

"They're just so consistent," he said. "They are good at every level. They stress the basics and fundamentals."

Tristan King (113), Nolan King (126), Gerber (138), Camden Lewis (150), Thomas Yockey (157), Quinn McCloud (175) and Bruning (190) logged pins against Carlson and Norbury (285), Vinnie Cole (120) and Noah Benore (144) won.

Bedford's Lucas Gerber left works on Denim Gessner of Gibraltar Carlson in the semifinals of Division 1 Regional at Gibraltar Carlson on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

The Marauders, who got wins from Gabrial Lyle (215), Benett Szucs (132) and Zachary Taylor (165), finish with a 25-8 record in dual meets.

"We've just got to keep getting better," Hassell said. "From the first match until now, we are a completely different team.”

Bedford will take its 21-4 record to Kalamazoo for the state quarterfinals on Feb. 23.

“That’s always the goal,” Vogel said. “The kids did a really good job. We did not expect to have the team we have now. We had 14 seniors on last year’s team.”

