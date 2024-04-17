Bedford’s Ty Willard competes in the Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — It is a shot where you are not guarded on the basketball court…..the shot you may ask is called a free throw. It may seem like an easy shot…but for a few…the struggle is real when you are at the line. For 10-year old Ty Willlard of Bedford he is making it look easy as he is one several boys and girls between the ages 8-13 heading to Chicago on Thursday to compete in the Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals. Ty is ready for the challenge!

