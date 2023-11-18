Bedford pulls away in second half en route to 28-0 Division I semifinal win at Portsmouth

Portsmouth's Angus Moss, center, tries to get away from Bedford's Jake Benn, left, and Alex Grudinskas in the first half of Friday's Division I football semifinal at Tom Daubney Field.

PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth/Oyster River high school football team saw its season come to an end Friday night in a Division I semifinal where it allowed its most points in a game all season and was held off the scoreboard.

Third-seeded Bedford, the defending Division I state champion, scored three touchdowns in the second half and beat No. 2 Portsmouth, 28-0 at Tom Daubney Field. Bedford quarterback Danny Black threw for three touchdowns, including two to Luke Soden.

It was the fifth shutout of the season for Bedford, which beat Londonderry, 15-14 in last year's Division I championship.

Portsmouth's Brooks Connors escapes a Bedford would-be tackler during the first half of Friday's Division I semifinal at Tom Daubney Field.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between No. 1 Pinkerton and No. 4 Londonderry next Saturday in the championship game. Pinkerton handed Londonderry its lone loss of the regular season, 24-20.

Portsmouth finished its season with a record of 9-1.

The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead into halftime thanks to Black's 15-yard scoring strike to Domminic Tagliaferro with 3:11 left in the first quarter.

Bedford pulled away in the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns. The first was Brody Helton's 7-yard touchdown run with 6:21 left in the quarter. Bedford increased its lead to 21-0 with 3:23 left in the third on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Black to Soden.

Black and Soden hooked up again on a 5-yard touchdown, increasing Bedford's lead to 28-0 with 5:15 left. The final touchdown came after Portsmouth fumbled at its own 5 with 5:59 left.

-This story will be updated.

