Advertisement

Bedford pulls away in second half en route to 28-0 Division I semifinal win at Portsmouth

Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
·1 min read
Portsmouth's Angus Moss, center, tries to get away from Bedford's Jake Benn, left, and Alex Grudinskas in the first half of Friday's Division I football semifinal at Tom Daubney Field.
Portsmouth's Angus Moss, center, tries to get away from Bedford's Jake Benn, left, and Alex Grudinskas in the first half of Friday's Division I football semifinal at Tom Daubney Field.

PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth/Oyster River high school football team saw its season come to an end Friday night in a Division I semifinal where it allowed its most points in a game all season and was held off the scoreboard.

Third-seeded Bedford, the defending Division I state champion, scored three touchdowns in the second half and beat No. 2 Portsmouth, 28-0 at Tom Daubney Field. Bedford quarterback Danny Black threw for three touchdowns, including two to Luke Soden.

It was the fifth shutout of the season for Bedford, which beat Londonderry, 15-14 in last year's Division I championship.

Portsmouth's Brooks Connors escapes a Bedford would-be tackler during the first half of Friday's Division I semifinal at Tom Daubney Field.
Portsmouth's Brooks Connors escapes a Bedford would-be tackler during the first half of Friday's Division I semifinal at Tom Daubney Field.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between No. 1 Pinkerton and No. 4 Londonderry next Saturday in the championship game. Pinkerton handed Londonderry its lone loss of the regular season, 24-20.

Portsmouth finished its season with a record of 9-1.

The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead into halftime thanks to Black's 15-yard scoring strike to Domminic Tagliaferro with 3:11 left in the first quarter.

Bedford pulled away in the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns. The first was Brody Helton's 7-yard touchdown run with 6:21 left in the quarter. Bedford increased its lead to 21-0 with 3:23 left in the third on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Black to Soden.

Black and Soden hooked up again on a 5-yard touchdown, increasing Bedford's lead to 28-0 with 5:15 left. The final touchdown came after Portsmouth fumbled at its own 5 with 5:59 left.

-This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth Oyster River football loses to Bedford in nhiaa semifinal