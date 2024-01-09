Bedford at Monroe tilt highlights week of boys basketball in Region

Seven was the lucky number for Bedford.

It was six for Monroe.

The boys basketball season got off to a disastrous start for the Monroe County Region’s two biggest schools.

Bedford dropped its first six games of the season.

Monroe opened with a five-game losing streak.

Both wrestled the large monkeys from their backs in recent game.

Carter Ryan of Bedford looks to pass with St. Mary Catholic Central’s Ian Foster guarding during a 58-52 Bedford win Friday night.

Monroe closed 2023 with a victory over South Lyon in the Airport Showcase, then toppled Whiteford in its first game of 2024.

Likewise, Bedford got the New Year off to a good start with a win over St. Mary Catholic Central.

Both coaches are feeling better about their teams as they head into a week when they will battle for the first time this season.

Bedford visits Monroe Friday night as part of Winterfest festivities for the Trojans.

“That first one is always tough to get,” Monroe coach Larry Middleton said. “I feel like the guys gained quite a bit of confidence with those wins.”

Bedford coach Jordan Bollin was singing the same song after Friday’s win over SMCC.

“It helps build a little momentum,” he said. “It should give the kids a little confidence. It’s proof of what happens if they play hard and do what we are teaching them to do.”

Monroe and Bedford typically play a tougher schedule than other teams in the Region. Nearly every game in the Southeastern Conference Red is a difficult challenge.

Lukas Johnson of Monroe takes to the hoop fouled by Nate Bentley of Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at Monroe High School.

“I don’t think our record indicates how good a team we are,” Middleton said. “Our conference is very good.”

“We were not as bad as 0-6,” Bollin added. “Our league is just crazy. It’s no fun.”

Monroe and Bedford always look forward to testing each other.

“I’ve not seen a lot of them, but typically Bedford plays hard and is physical,” Middleton said. “I know they don’t have a ton of size, but they have a couple of guys who can shoot it. We will have our hands full.”

Monroe’s Lukas Johnson scored a career-high 30 points against Whiteford. That came on the heels of a 21-point effort against South Lyon. The senior is averaging 19 points per game.

“He seems to be on fire,” Bollin said. “We’ll try to keep the ball out of his hands. When he does have it, we’ll try to keep him away from where he likes the ball.”

Middleton has been pleased with the progress of Johnson.

“He’s starting to come into his own now,” the coach said. “He’s hard to guard. He can shoot it and gets to the basket really well. We’ve got other guys, too. If you forget about them, they will hurt you.”

Both coaches mentioned rebounding as a key.

“As always, we’ve got to rebound the basketball,” Middleton said. “The last three or four years, that’s been difficult with Hollinger (2023 Monroe County Region Player of the Year Andrew Hollinger) in there for them.”

Both teams have some work to do before they can concentrate on the rivalry game Friday.

Monroe has the tougher path.

The Trojans hit the road tonight to play perhaps the best team in the SEC – Ann Arbor Huron. They pay a call on Ypsilanti Wednesday.

“It’s a stacked week for us,” Middleton said.

Bedford also will be in Ann Arbor tonight for a game against Skyline.

The Huron League seems to be the home for 3-pointer this season. The league boasts the three most successful long-range teams in the Region this season — Jefferson (81), Flat Rock (75) and Airport (57).

Individually, Trey Oldenburg (32) and Gabe Gelso (28) of Jefferson rank 1-2 in the Region while Cyrus Goins and Graham Junge each have 23 triples for Flat Rock.

St. Mary Catholic Central hosts Flat Rock (tonight) and Airport (Friday) this week.

Max Hite of Bedford contests a shot by St. Mary Catholic Central’s Buddy Snodgrass (5) takes the shot with Max Hite (23) defending during a 58-52 Bedford win Friday night.

“It’s a little bit of a gauntlet for us,” SMCC coach Randy Windham said. “First, it starts with Graham. To me, he’s the best player in the Region. He can hurt you in so many ways. He’s as good a player as I’ve been around in a while. I catch myself just watching him sometimes.

“Goins might be the best newcomer in the Region.”

Flat Rock coach Rick Smith knows to expect they unexpected when his team plays SMCC.

“Obviously Randy will have his team very well prepared,” he said. “They will make it difficult for us.”

Flat Rock follows the game at SMCC with a trip to New Boston Huron Friday.

“That’s our rivalry game,” Smith said. “It’s huge. Ted (Huron’s second-year coach Ted Tackett) seems like he has the kids believing in what he wants to do.”

Other Huron League games tonight feature Airport at Milan and Jefferson at Huron. Rounding out tonight’s schedule are Hudson at Dundee, Ida at Adrian Madison and Morenci at Whiteford.

Thursday’s slate features Clinton at Dundee, Erie Mason at Sand Creek, Onsted at Ida, Summerfield at Morenci and Britton Deerfield at Whiteford.

State Line Christian will play in the Quentin Road Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Also on the Friday schedule are Gibraltar Carlson at Woodhaven, Jefferson at Grosse Ile and Riverview at Milan.

RECORDS

Dundee 9-1

Ida 8-1

Summerfield 8-2

Flat Rock 7-3

Jefferson 6-2

Whiteford 7-4

New Boston Huron 4-3

SMCC 3-3

Airport 4-5

Monroe 2-5

Milan 2-6

Carlson 2-7

State Line 2-7

Erie Mason 1-6

Bedford 1-6

TEAM 3-POINTERS

Jefferson 81

Flat Rock 75

Airport 57

Whiteford 51

Ida 46

Summerfield 45

Bedford 43

State Line 40

Carlson 36

Huron 35

Dundee 34

Erie Mason 29

Monroe 26

SMCC 19

Milan 14

INDIVIDUAL 3-POINTERS

Trey Oldenburg, Jefferson 32

Gabe Gelso, Jefferson 28

AJ Schrader, Ida 25

Cyrus Goins, Flat Rock 23

Graham Junge, Flat Rock 23

Josh Hill, Whiteford 22

Cooper Worley, State Line 19

Ethan Layton, Dundee 18

Brett Moore, Airport 17

Xavier Wise, Mason 17

Ish Hakki, Bedford 16

Colin Nowak, Airport 15

Evan Parker, Whiteford 15

Zennon Grant, Huron 14

Lucis Rzepa, Monroe 13

Trent Allen, Jefferson 12

Tyler Martin, Carlson 12

Nate Morse, Huron 11

Rylee Schiffler, Sum. 10

