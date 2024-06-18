Bedford graduate Leah Shackley qualifies for Tuesday's 100-meter backstroke final

INDIANAPOLIS – Recent Bedford graduate Leah Shackley will have a lane in Tuesday’s women’s 100-meter backstroke final after qualifying seventh in Monday’s semifinal races of the at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Shackley, a six-time PIAA champion, ranked ninth through the preliminary heats, finishing in 59.61 seconds. By shaving .35 seconds from her time Monday evening, she turned in the seventh-fastest time from the two semifinal heats, 1.78 seconds off the pace of top qualifier Regan Smith, who set American, U.S. Open and U.S. Championship records when she touched the wall at 57.47.

The women’s 100 backstroke final will be one of two finals contested Tuesday.

Shackley, a North Carolina State signee, will compete in the 200 backstroke starting Thursday.