Bedford graduate Leah Shackley finishes 17th in 200 backstroke at U.S. Olympic swimming trials, fails to qualify for semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS – Leah Shackley, a recent Bedford Area High School graduate, finished 17th in Thursday's 200-meter backstroke preliminary races at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
Shackley, a North Carolina State signee, finished in 2:11.52. Isabelle Stadden had the best time at 2:08.53.
Shackley, a six-time PIAA Class 2A gold medalist with two state records, failed to advance to the two semifinal races. She is listed as a reserve should someone opt out.