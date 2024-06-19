Bedford graduate Leah Shackley finishes seventh in women's 100 back at U.S. swimming trials

INDIANAPOLIS – Leah Shackley, a recent Bedford Area High School graduate, took seventh in the women’s 100-meter backstroke final at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Shackley, a six-time PIAA gold medalist and North Carolina State recruit, clocked in at 59.4 seconds, a .21 improvement from her time in the semifinals that qualified her seventh for Tuesday’s final. She shared the pool with Regan Smith, the new world record holder in the event after she touched the wall in 57.13, clipping the mark of 57.33 set by Australia’s Kaylee McKeown this past October in Budapest. Smith set American, U.S. Open and U.S. Championship records Monday when she finished in 57.47.

Shackley will compete in the 200 backstroke starting Thursday.