Bedford graduate Leah Shackley advances to 100 butterfly semifinals Saturday night at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

INDIANAPOLIS – Recent Bedford High School graduate Leah Shackley finished sixth in an 100-meter butterfly semifinal race Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials inside Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Shackley clocked a 58.44 to finish sixth in the second of two semifinals. She failed to advance to Sunday's final of the top eight times. Gretchen Walsh set a world record with a time of 55.18.

In a preliminary race, Shackley finished in 58.47.

Shackley, a six-time PIAA gold medalist, will also compete in the 100 and 200 backstroke races at the event, which runs through June 23.

Shackley trains at the Blair Regional YMCA in Hollidaysburg. She has signed to swim at North Carolina State.