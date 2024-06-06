Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame to induct 8 athletes, 3 teams June 29

The Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame recently announced its inductees for its 2024 class. There are eight individuals and three teams that will be inducted June 29 inside the Everett Area High School auditorium.

This year's class includes Bedford's Jim Benbow, Irwin Brambley and Dan Caro; Claysburg-Kimmel's Mark Gartner; Everett's Bonnie Garner and Jeff Mills; Northern Bedford County's A.J. Nastasi; and Tussey Mountain's Shawn Husick. Nastasi is the PIAA's all-time leading basketball scorer with 3,833 career points.

Also being inducted will be the 1976 and 1977 Everett volleyball teams as well at the 1988 Tussey Mountain wrestling squad.

The individuals will be inducted starting at 1 p.m., while the teams as well as special recognition recipients and Bedford Gazette athletes of the year will be recognized starting at 4 p.m.

There will be no charge for admission to this year's ceremony, although donations will be accepted.

If you would like to be a sponsor or have any questions, please email President Sam Shuss at sshuss@bedfordgazette.com.

The Bedford County Sports Hall of Fame has been in existence since 2006 and has had inductions every year since then, with the exception of two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.