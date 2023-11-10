Bedard vs. McDavid: Here's when the two superstars will meet on the ice

Bedard vs. McDavid: Here's when the two superstars will meet on the ice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the first 12 games of his NHL career, Connor Bedard has already faced almost every elite skater in the league. Thrust into action against the likes of Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon, there seems to be just one superstar the rookie has yet to cross paths with.

Connor McDavid.

By now, you've heard it a million times. Bedard is the most talented player to enter the league since McDavid was drafted by the Oilers in 2015.

So when will the fresh-faced phenom finally get to dance with the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner in an NHL contest?

The Blackhawks head to Edmonton to face the Oilers on Dec. 12. Blackhawks fans hoping to catch the marquee matchup in person at the United Center can mark their calendars for Jan. 9.

The Oilers are off to a putrid start. After finishing the regular season with 109 points before losing to the Kings in the second round of the playoffs last year, they are currently 2-10-1 to start the 2023-24 campaign. McDavid hasn't quite been himself, either. The reigning Art Ross Trophy winner has just two goals through his first 10 games, which can be attributed to an upper-body injury he suffered a few weeks ago in a game against the Jets. He's also tallied eight assists.

Bedard, on the other hand, is passing the "not a bust" test with flying colors. The first-overall pick has netted seven goals and four assists so far this season, leading all Blackhawks skaters in goals and points. He lit the lamp twice Thursday in Tampa Bay and tallied two to become the youngest player since 1944 to record four points in an NHL game.

