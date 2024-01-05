Bedard named to NHL All-Star Game roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard has added another honor to his already glowing resume, as he was named to the NHL’s All-Star Game roster on Thursday.

Bedard is the youngest player ever to be honored with an appearance in the All-Star Game, according to the NHL. He is also the first Blackhawks forward to make the cut since Alex DeBrincat did so in 2022.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has appeared in 37 games for the Blackhawks, scoring 15 goals and dishing out 18 assists. He leads the team in both categories, averaging 19:30 of ice time per game to lead the club’s forwards.

He was named the league’s Rookie of the Month in both November and December.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will take place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 3. The skills competition will take place on Feb. 2, with the All-Star Draft occurring on Feb. 1.

The player who accumulates the most points in the skills competition will earn a cool $1 million.

