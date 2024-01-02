Advertisement

Bedard: Belichick expected to be on the offensive in Kraft meeting

NBC Sports Boston

Greg Bedard and Phil Perry discuss whether or not the decision to move on from Bill Belichick is getting 'murkier' for Robert Kraft and what, if any, Belichick could bring to their offseason meeting to change ownership's thinking about moving on from the head coach.

