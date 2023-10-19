Bedbugs carried into Spanish hotels by Christian pilgrims

A long and warm summer has been blamed for the bed bug outbreak - LOOK Die Bildagentur der Fotografen GmbH

Bedbugs have been spread by Christians undertaking the St James Way pilgrimage in Spain, forcing hostel owners to close or bring in exterminators.

Half a dozen hostels have been forced to temporarily close for fumigation in Caldas de Reis, en route to the cathedral city of Santiago de Compostela.

“Fumigation helps but this year we have seen an enormous number of pilgrims and what this means is that they transport the bugs from one place to another,” said Jesús Fariña, manager of the Doña Urraca hostel in the town.

A group of 43 pilgrims first sounded the alarm in August when they were forced to cancel their stay at a hostel in Ribadiso because of the volume of bedbugs they discovered.

The group was put up by the council in nearby Arzúa so participants could complete the final day of walking westward to Santiago.

Christians undertaking the St James Way pilgrimage have been transporting the bugs - Cro Magnon/Alamy

A warm and long summer has been blamed for the outbreak, which has led many establishments to introduce new rules to prevent the insects spreading through travellers’ clothes and baggage.

“We don’t allow guests to take their rucksacks or boots into their rooms,” Mr Fariña told the newspaper El Periódico de España.

One hostel in Caldas de Reis is reported to have shut for a six-month refurbishment after fumigation failed to dislodge the bugs, typically hiding in cracks in the furniture or behind wooden fittings.

“The problem with bedbugs is that if they get into the wood, you have to take everything apart to get rid of the pests,” said Celestino Lores, from the Virxe Peregrina hostel in Pontevedra.

“We had to remove the skirting boards and window trim to eradicate them.”

Both Spain and France have received about 70 per cent more reports of infestations this year, compared with 2022.

Madrid council has said it is receiving a new report every day, but is confident the levels will not reach those of Paris because the city’s “subway seats are not made of cloth”, which provide a hopping-off and on point for bedbugs between homes.